Utica, NY

One dead, another injured after crash on Memorial Parkway in Utica

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago
A man was killed and another injured in a car crash Saturday on the Memorial Parkway in Utica, police reported.

Utica police and firefighters responded just before 4 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of Sherman Drive and Memorial Parkway, where they found one man with non-life threatening injuries, police said. He was brought to St. Elizabeth Campus of the Mohawk Valley Health System for treatment.

Police found a second man outside the vehicle, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not releasing his name until his family has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation. Memorial Parkway at Sherman Drive is closed as Utica police reconstruct the scene, police said.

H. Rose Schneider is the public safety reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

