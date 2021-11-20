ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

[VIDEO] Bull elk spar post rut, cow vocalizes in the background

By Tamera Twitty tamera.twitty@outtherecolorado.com
 4 days ago
File photo of two bull elks fighting on the top of a mountain meadow. Photo Credit: SeanXu (iStock).

A video posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Ranger Tiffany, shows pair of bull elk competing for a late season mate.

Elk rut season in Colorado typically takes place between September and mid-October and is well over by now. However, it is not unheard of for rut behavior to continue if there are potential mates still available.

A cow can be heard vocalizing in the background, which is a typical way to let potential mates know that she is ready to bread.

"It seems late in the year, these vocalizations usually mean the cow is in estrus and ready to mate. A late bloomer perhaps?" Ranger Tiffany said in a tweet.

