Local business gives back to African artisans, orphanage

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKabG_0d2poY5a00

More than a piece of jewelry, but a work of art that's changing lives.

"Every purchase can help feed a child for a month," said Kinder Braley Dreams Collect.

In 2019, Kinder went on a missions trip to Africa that changed her life.

"They have the least of anyone you've ever seen but yet they have some of the biggest faith and the most joy you've ever seen," Kinder said.

And she knew, she needed to do something to help.

"We came across so many talented artisans and they really have so much skill but they don't have enough opportunity to showcase it," Kinder said.

Kinder created Dreams Collect, a place where the artisans could show off their skills, making jewelry to earn a living wage. Then putting the rest of the profit into an orphanage in need.

"You're feeding and helping end child poverty and child hunger," Kinder said.

Each piece of jewelry is $38 or less. So far, the artisans and Dreams Collect have fed all 35 kids in the orphanage for six months.

"You get to wear a cute pair of earrings, right? But also know that you're providing hope and encouragement for an entire generation is how I feel," Kinder said

If you want to purchase a piece from Dreams Collect and give back this holiday season-you can find them at the White Street Boutique in Wake Forest or on their website dreamscollect.co.

