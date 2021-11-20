ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(1) count of Driving under influence of a controlled substance (M)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenda, Victoria Ashley - (1) count of Driving under influence of a controlled substance (M) Victoria Ashley Renda of Grantley Road York, Pa, was charged with the below listed offense stemming from a police investigation on Interstate 83 North at Exit...

Weaver, Nathan - 2 counts DUI (M) and 1 additional charge

Nathan Weaver, 24, of Newmanstown, PA was charged with 2 counts of Driving Under the Influence and a traffic summary after an single car collision that occurred in the 500 block of Hill Road on October 14, 2021. At 0244 hours, East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched to the above location for a vehicle that struck a tree. Officers arrived and determined that Weaver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was impaired. A breath test indicated that he had a blood alcohol concentration of .16% at the time of the test. Weaver was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
NEWMANSTOWN, PA
(2) counts of Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (M)

Michael Douglas Kitts Jr of Range End Road Dillsburg, Pa, was charged with the below listed offenses stemming from a police investigation in the 900 block of Rossville Road. (2) counts of Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (M), (1) Count of Roadways Laned for Traffic (S) Jordan...
ADISA, JIMI JAMES - 753802A1 DUI OF ALCOHOL OR CONTRL SUBST and 3 additional charges

On November 19, 2021 at approximately 7:45 pm officers with Susquehanna Regional Police were responding to 1054 River Rd, East Donegal Township, for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Prior to police arriving the vehicle had fled the scene and ended up pulling into the Rutter's Store located at 1159 River Rd. During the investigation the driver, Jimi ADISA was found to be under the influence of alcohol to the degree of impairment. ADISA was arrested for DUI and for fleeing the scene of an accident and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cuddy, Loriann - Bench Warrant - Lebanon County (Possession of Controlled Substance) and 3 traffic violations

At approximately 1343 hours, on November 9, 2021, the Palmyra Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 1st block of East Main Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078, for a report of an accident involving 2 vehicles. One of the driver's involved in the accident was identified as Loriann Cuddy, who was known to have a Bench Warrant out of the Lebanon County Sheriff's Department. The bench warrant was issued for Failure to Appear with the original charge being Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor). The charge was originally filed by the South Annville Township Police Department. Cuddy was taken into custody and transferred to the Lebanon County Sheriff's Department on the warrant. In addition, Cuddy was charged with the following summary violations as a result of the investigation into the accident; Driving while License is Suspended (DUI related), Driving without Insurance, and Following Too Closely.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
(4 counts) Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine

In September of 2021, the WCPD Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation in the sale of Cocaine and Methamphetamine by Martin Lopez-Mondragon, a 25 year old male from Avondale, PA. As a result of this investigation, Lopez-Mondragon was taken into custody without incident on 11/17/21. Lopez-... All site content on the...
AVONDALE, PA
White, Raquel - 2 counts DUI (M) and 1 additional charge

Raquel White, 29, of Philadelphia, PA was charged with 2 counts of Driving Under the Influence and a traffic summary in regards to a single vehicle crash that occurred on RT 222 N near mile marker 44.0. On October 17, 2021 at 0327 hours, East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched to the above location for a vehicle that struck a guardrail. Officers arrived and determined that White, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was impaired. A breath test indicated that she had a blood alcohol concentration of .14% at the time of the test. White was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
2709.1 (A)(1) Stalking - Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear (F3)

Jordan M. Sager, 25, of Lancaster, PA, is charged with Stalking, Terroristic Threats and Harassment when the defendant sent multiple threatening text messages to the victim and victim's grandmother despite both having an active protection from abuse order against the defendant. 2709.1 (A)(1) Stalking - Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause...
LANCASTER, PA
(1 count) Public Drunkenness (S)

On 11/11/2021, at approximately 1210 hours, McFadden was involved in a police investigation in the 1400 Block of Carlisle Road and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Corey Alexander McFadden was arraigned on 1 count of DUI, 1 count of Public Drunkenness (S), 1 count of Disorderly Conduct (... All...
Guy, Ehud - ( 1 count ) DUI (M); (1 count) Careless Driving (S) and 1 additional charge

On Sunday November 7th, 2021 at approximately 1:35AM officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reversing in the 50 block of North Church Street going the wrong way. WCPD officers made contact with the driver who was identified as Ehud Guy a 46 year old W/M/NH from Philadelphia ,PA. Guy was taken into custody for Driving Under the Influence. Guy was processed and released on summons. A Preliminary Hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-01.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
(18)3802(D)(2) DUI-Controlled Substance (M)

Fox, Julian Gibson - (18)3802(D)(2) DUI-Controlled Substance (M) and 3 additional charges. On July 20, 2021 at 2:22 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Bruster's, 3519 Hartzdale Drive, for suspicious activity. It was reported that two males were sitting in a vehicle, acting odd. They had been sitting there for some time and were observed smoking something...
( 1 count ) DUI (M); (1 count) Careless Driving (S)

On Sunday November 7th, 2021 at approximately 1:35AM officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reversing in the 50 block of North Church Street going the wrong way. WCPD officers made contact with the driver who was identified as Ehud Guy a 46 year old W/M/NH from Philadelphia ,PA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
(18) 3802 (A1) DUI-General Impairment (M)

Rodriguez, Pedro Luis - (18) 3802 (A1) DUI-General Impairment (M) and 3 additional charges. On November 7, 2021 at approximately 12:54 a.m., Lower Allen Police Officers were traveling north on Wesley Drive in the area of Route 15. A vehicle was observed turning right from Gettysburg Road onto Wesley Drive. The vehicle was identified as a white Nissan Altima and was observed to be...
Roman, Jose - (1) count of Open Lewdness (M3) and 1 additional charge

On 11/10/21 at approximately 4:40pm the West Chester Police Department received a complaint of a subject committing a Lewd act in a vehicle which was driving in the 100 block of North High Street. Upon further investigation, Jose Roman, a 31 year-old white Hispanic male from Coatesville, Pa was identified as the actor. Roman was arrested and released on Summons for Open Lewdness and Disorderly Conduct. A Preliminary Hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-01.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Two men arrested after body found in search for 18-year-old

Two men have been arrested after the body of a woman was found in the search for missing Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.The 18-year-old was missing from home for three days after she failed to meet with friends in Plymouth on Saturday.Investigators said on Tuesday that the body of a woman was located near Bovisand, South Hams. Formal identification has not yet been carried out.The family of Ms McLeod has been informed and are being supported by officers, the force said. Devon and Cornwall Police said on Tuesday evening two men from Plymouth had been arrested on suspicion of murder. The...
2 Adults, 2 Children Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Involving Former Cop: Police

A former Maryland police officer is dead after he was allegedly involved in a suspected murder-suicide. Maryland State Police identified Baltimore residents Robert Vicosa, 41, and Tia Bynum, 35, on Thursday as two people found in a car Thursday afternoon that matched the description of the suspect vehicle involved in multiple felonies including child abduction and carjacking.
