(1) count of Driving under influence of a controlled substance (M)

At approximately 1343 hours, on November 9, 2021, the Palmyra Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 1st block of East Main Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078, for a report of an accident involving 2 vehicles. One of the driver's involved in the accident was identified as Loriann Cuddy, who was known to have a Bench Warrant out of the Lebanon County Sheriff's Department. The bench warrant was issued for Failure to Appear with the original charge being Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor). The charge was originally filed by the South Annville Township Police Department. Cuddy was taken into custody and transferred to the Lebanon County Sheriff's Department on the warrant. In addition, Cuddy was charged with the following summary violations as a result of the investigation into the accident; Driving while License is Suspended (DUI related), Driving without Insurance, and Following Too Closely.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO