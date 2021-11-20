ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys have now had league-high 15 players or coaches on COVID list in 2021

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmX9C_0d2pnrd400

As the wave of COVID infections continues to fluctuate through it’s two-month cycles, the NFL continues to see players sidelined during the season. The Dallas Cowboys are of course no exception. In fact, the 2021 Dallas Cowboys are the rule and wide receiver Amari Cooper is just the latest to join the unfortunate club. Prior to last week, Dallas had gone over a month and a half without any new additions to their list.

No NFL team, according to Sharp Football Analysis’ tracking, has had a larger collection of players and coaches to miss time than Dallas. The Cowboys have placed 15 individuals on the COVID-19 list as either positive tests or close contacts. The tracking spans back to the preseason and only includes head coaches and coordinators, so guys like running back coach Skip Peete are not included in the tally.

Players who are vaccinated are mandated to miss at least five days and also test negative twice, 24 hours apart, before they can return. Players who are unvaccinated have to miss a minimum of 10 days and be asymptomatic in order to return.

Above and beyond missing time on the football field, the most important thing is for the Cowboys, players have been able to return to a normal level of activity. That has not always been the case, as recently Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier was hospitalized after contracting the disease.

As for the tally, here’s a look at who on the Cowboys has missed time, and how much, since the summer. Players who tested positive but were out less than 10 days can be assumed to be vaccinated, for those interested in notating such things.

WR Amari Cooper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44UAsc_0d2pnrd400
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker Greg Zuerlein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sgmjp_0d2pnrd400
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DE Bradlee Anae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HElUJ_0d2pnrd400
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LB Keanu Neal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOZu8_0d2pnrd400
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

DE Randy Gregory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DI9tI_0d2pnrd400
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

OG Zack Martin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4fIc_0d2pnrd400
(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

OL Brandon Knight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VumSK_0d2pnrd400
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

WR Noah Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4371Sp_0d2pnrd400
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR CeeDee Lamb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Weip8_0d2pnrd400
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

DT Carlos Watkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2uGs_0d2pnrd400
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Safety Damontae Kazee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kinzi_0d2pnrd400
Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkGcc_0d2pnrd400
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Guard Connor Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsLjP_0d2pnrd400
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Malik Hooker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26oAgD_0d2pnrd400
Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Israel Mukuamu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425nQt_0d2pnrd400
(AP Photo/David Richard)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Devastating Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has taken a major hit. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday morning that star pass rusher Randy Gregory will be out for multiple weeks. Gregory, arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, suffered a calf strain at practice on Wednesday. He will reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Amari Cooper Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys will have to play at least one more game without wide receiver Amari Cooper. Last Friday, the Pro Bowl wideout tested positive for COVID-19. There has been a lot of chatter about Cooper’s vaccination status over the past few days. Since he didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he must sit out for 10 days. That’s why he has to miss two games for the Cowboys.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Covid#Sharp Football Analysis#Wr#Malik Hooker Safety
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Announce Update On CeeDee Lamb

One of the Dallas Cowboys top playmakers won’t return against the Chiefs. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled “out” with a concussion. The news comes courtesy of ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Lamb was initially labeled “questionable” to return while going through the NFL’s concussion protocol. That changed following...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman Leaving FOX? Cowboys Legend Targeted by Amazon for 'Thursday Night Football'

Could Dallas Cowboys Hall-of-Fame quarterback Troy Aikman be changing TV jobs?. Amazon is taking over the NFL’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts next year, and the company reportedly wants to make a gigantic move involving its announcing lineup. And including Aikman would be gigantic. According to Mike McCarthy of Front Office...
NFL
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys place Amari Cooper on reserve/COVID-19 list

Ahead of a key interconference matchup in Kansas City, Dallas will be without one of its weapons. Amari Cooper landed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. This not only stands to knock him out for Sunday’s game, but Cooper now faces an uphill battle toward playing on Thanksgiving. Vaccinated players who test positive are permitted to return after negative tests two days apart; unvaccinated players who do so must isolate for at least 10 days. With less than a week between now and the Cowboys’ Week 12 matchup against the Raiders, it is a decent bet Cooper will miss his first game against his former team.
NFL
The Spun

A Major Boost Is Coming For The Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Shares His True Feelings On Loss To Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys, who were outclassed in Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, have now dropped two of their last three games. Still, it doesn’t appear that owner Jerry Jones is panicking. During his customary Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan this morning, Jones focused on the long-term picture.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ezekiel Elliott Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys are once again holding their collective breath for Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott, who’s been playing through a knee injury, appears to be in some pretty rough pain on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. The Cowboys just got on the scoreboard with a field goal, making it 9-3 Chiefs,...
NFL
insidethestar.com

Injury Updates on Lamb, Lawrence, & Wilson Before Thanksgiving Kickoff

The short week between Dallas’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and tomorrow’s Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders has put health and injury issues at the forefront of conversation. Based on news coming out of today’s practice, we have good and bad news for you regarding a few different Cowboys and their playing statuses.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy