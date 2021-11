As with most Star Wars projects, the events of the upcoming Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett have largely been kept under wraps, with the cast and crew offering only teases of what to expect from the experience, though series creator Jon Favreau recently offered an update on the project, pointing out the ways in which Fett will factor into the events of the galaxy far, far away. Our first glimpse at the series saw Boba Fett returning to Jabba's palace to take over the throne, with Favreau pointing out how this was much more than a symbolic gesture, with the bounty hunter aiming to take over the former crime lord's duties on Tatooine. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.

