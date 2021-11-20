3 dead after Texas school bus carrying band members involved in crash

BIG SPRING, Texas — Three people were killed and several students were injured Friday when a school bus carrying band members collided with a pickup truck on a Texas interstate, authorities said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred on Interstate 20 and involved students riding on an Andrews Independent School District bus, KXAN reported. The bus collided with a Ford F-350, the television station reported.

The fatalities included the band director at Andrews High School, Darin Kimbrough Johns, 53, of Andrews, KMID reported. Also killed was the bus driver, Marc Elbert Boswell, 69, of Andrews; and the driver of the truck, Nathan Paul Haile, 59, of Midland, according to the television station.

Eleven students and another adult on the bus were taken to a hospital in Big Spring, where they were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to KMID. They were later released and reunited with their families, KOSA reported.

At least three people were taken to a hospital in Lubbock and were in critical but stable condition, according to KMID.

The other students on the bus were not injured.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Haile was driving the wrong way on I-20 and collided head-on with the bus in Big Spring, KCBD reported.

Three school buses were taking band members to Springtown to perform in a high school football playoff game, KTAB reported. The game was subsequently postponed.

Sgt. Justin Baker said in a news conference Friday night that the Ford F-350 entered I-20 traveling westbound in the eastbound lane “for unknown reasons,” while three Andrews charter buses were traveling eastbound in the same lane.

This led to a secondary crash with the second charter bus that caused minor damage to the vehicle, according to KCBD. The third bus was not hit.

Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason said he believed the bus rolled during the crash, KXAN reported.

“Just asking folks to pray for all those who are involved,” Thomason told the television station.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement after the crash Friday night.

“Our hearts go out to those who were injured or lost their lives in the bus crash in Big Spring, and we grieve for the families of those taken too soon,” Abbott said. “I ask Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for those involved in this horrific accident.”

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

©2021 Cox Media Group