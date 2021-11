Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Sean Tucker had to run his first punishment lap of the season at practice on Sunday. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers talked about it on ACC Network’s Packer and Durham, explaining that when a player needs to perform better, the coaches tell them to take a lap around the field and then talk to them afterward.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO