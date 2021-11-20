ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pack-A-Day Podcast - Episode 1213 - Packers/Vikings Injury Report

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron hands out the Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Green...

The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Hope to Avoid Dreadful News on Latest Injury Report

Not only will the franchise be without Danielle Hunter (pectoral muscle), Michael Pierce (elbow), Irv Smith Jr. (meniscus), and maybe Anthony Barr versus the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the Vikings could be without several other players if the worst-case scenario plays out. News hit the wire on Wednesday that...
NFL
ESPN

Minnesota Vikings DE Everson Griffen refuses to leave home after firing weapon

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings and the Minnetrista Police Department are dealing with an ongoing situation involving defensive end Everson Griffen, who has refused to come out of his residence after making a series of disturbing posts on Instagram earlier Wednesday morning claiming that someone was in his home trying to kill him.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers place key linebacker on COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers have dealt with injuries and COVID issues nearly every week this season, so as each Sunday approaches, it’s toss up for Matt LaFleur and his staff to see who can take the field. In the latest surprising blow, the Packers announced on Wednesday that linebacker Jonathan...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings DE Everson Griffen posts disturbing IG video with gun

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has just posted an extremely disturbing video on his Instagram account and it’s very worrisome, to say the least. We are not going to put the video here due to its graphic nature, but if you want to view it, here is a link to a YouTube video upload showing Griffen holding a gun in a dark room while referring to some people out to “get” him. He also dropped Vikings running back and teammate Dalvin Cook’s name during the 30-second long video.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Crushing Aaron Jones News

The Green Bay Packers might be without star running back Aaron Jones for a while. Jones, the Packers star running back, fell to the ground in pain following an injury in the second half of Sunday evening’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Green Bay running back appears to have...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce New Injury For Star WR Davante Adams

Last week, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was dealing with a shoulder injury. Fast forward a week later, and the All-Pro is now nursing a different injury. Adams was officially listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. The official injury report indicates that he’s dealing with an ankle injury.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings: Everson Griffen Came Out Of His Home And Is Getting The Care He Needs

MINNETRISTA, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings said Wednesday afternoon that law enforcement officials notified them that Everson Griffen came out of his Minnetrista home without incident and is getting the care he needs. In a statement, the team said that it’s thankful for the local law enforcement for ensuring that the situation ended peacefully. Minnetrista police said that the defensive end left his home around 1:30 p.m. and that an ambulance brought him to a health care facility where he is getting help. “Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the proper resources for him...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Confessions of a Polluted Mindset - Packers Get Skolded

Broken Record - How many times do we have to watch the Packers offense come out in the first half taking too many deep shots and stifling hopes of building up any type of rhythm or momentum. Then at some point, finally figuring out they have a running game and short pass game that will "matriculate" them down the field and get them points. And once you have that established, that's when a well-time shot play surprises the defense and actually has a good chance of success. Packers offense (LaFleur/Rodgers/Hackett, whoever is most responsible) can be their own worst enemy.
NFL
FanSided

Predicting Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16

Predicting the Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16. It’s been a challenging few weeks for the Green Bay Packers. They’ve been without some key players along the way with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard all going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and they’ve also lost Elgton Jenkins for the season.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Concerning Admission Following Today’s Loss

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers dropped a stunner on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, losing on a last-second field goal. Although the result wasn’t exactly what the NFC leaders were hoping for, it wasn’t nearly as concerning as the update Rodgers gave on his injured toe after the game.
NFL

