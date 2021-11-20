Pack-A-Day Podcast - Episode 1213 - Packers/Vikings Injury Report

Broken Record - How many times do we have to watch the Packers offense come out in the first half taking too many deep shots and stifling hopes of building up any type of rhythm or momentum. Then at some point, finally figuring out they have a running game and short pass game that will "matriculate" them down the field and get them points. And once you have that established, that's when a well-time shot play surprises the defense and actually has a good chance of success. Packers offense (LaFleur/Rodgers/Hackett, whoever is most responsible) can be their own worst enemy.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO