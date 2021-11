Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are couple goals. We all know that they love to cook. However, per People, Legend shared they really don't cook together. The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter told the magazine, "We don't really cook together. I cook for her; she cooks for me." But they still both love food and he concedes she's a little more "creative" in the kitchen than he is. Legend also told People that his wife is a fan of his mac and cheese: "I like to make macaroni and cheese. She loves my mac and cheese — the garlic is really important." However, Teigen has playfully thrown some shade at her hubby's dish and we can't stop laughing.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO