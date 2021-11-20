ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Meet Gunther the German shepherd. He is selling his Miami mansion once owned by Madonna

By Associated Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mseyw_0d2pmitY00

Gunther the German shepherd spent a recent morning playing with his tennis ball, rolling in the grass, slobbering a little and napping a lot. Later, he had a “meeting” with the real estate agents selling his Miami mansion that his handlers bought from Madonna.

And of course Gunther was wearing his very best faux diamond dog collar for the meeting — his real gold collar is back at his main home in Tuscany. As crazy as it sounds even by Florida’s standards, Gunther VI inherited his vast fortune, including the eight-bedroom waterfront home once owned by the “Material Girl” singer, from his grandfather Gunther IV. At least that’s what the handlers who manage the estate say.

The Tuscan-style villa with views of Biscayne Bay went on sale Wednesday for $31.75 million — a whopping markup from the purchase two decades ago from the pop star for $7.5 million. The home also boasts a gilded framed portrait of Gunther IV over the living room fireplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kUBu_0d2pmitY00
German Shepherd Gunther VI runs on the grounds of a house formally owned by pop star Madonna, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Miami. Lynne Sladky, AP

Lourdes paving her own path: Yes, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon 'can sing.' But she's rejecting a music career

Champ Biden: Biden family mourns the loss of their German shepherd, Champ Biden, age 13

The dog’s lineage dates back decades to when Gunther III inherited a multimillion-dollar trust from late owner German countess Karlotta Liebenstein when she died in 1992. Since then, a group of handlers have helped maintain a jet-setting lifestyle for a succession of dogs. There are trips to the Milan and the Bahamas, where the latest Gunther recently dined out at restaurants every evening — his handlers like to make sure he’s well socialized.

A chef cooks his breakfast each morning made of the finest meat, fresh vegetables and rice. Sometimes he enjoys caviar, but there’s never any kibble in sight. He travels by private jet, works on obedience skills daily with his trainer and sleeps in a lavish round, red velvet bed overlooking the bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPpOf_0d2pmitY00
German Shepherd Gunther VI wears a faux diamond collar as he sits on the grounds of a house formally owned by pop star Madonna, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Miami. Gunther VI inherited his vast fortune, including the 9-bedroom waterfront home once owned by the Material Girl from his grandfather Gunther IV. The estate, purchased 20 years ago from the pop star, was listed for sale Wednesday. Lynne Sladky, AP

“He lives in Madonna’s former master bedroom,” said real estate agent Ruthie Assouline who nabbed the listing with her husband Ethan for the 1.2-acre (0.5 hectare) property in a row of a half-dozen waterfront homes next to a public county park and on the same street where Sylvester Stallone once lived.

“He literally sleeps overlooking the most magnificent view in an Italian custom bed in the former bedroom of the greatest pop star in the world.”

Carla Riccitelli is one of Gunther’s main caretakers and is on a board that manages the trust now worth almost $500 million, deciding when to buy and sell real estate. The group has even purchased sports teams, including a men’s soccer team and women’s swimming team and, yes, Gunther played on the field and attended the meets, she said.

Riccitelli, a 52-year-old animal lover who resides in Tuscany, met the group taking care of Gunther nearly 30 years ago. She instantly connected with the dog and the mission of the trust, and joined the team. She also helped form Gunther Rescue a few years ago to care for other animals.

She has taken care of the last three Gunthers and often brings the current dog with her on routine trips to the market or visits to the kennel where she cares for strays.

“He’s not aggressive at all,” she said, saying many people write off the breed as wolves. “He’s very good with other animals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cAei_0d2pmitY00
The estate, purchased 20 years ago from the pop star, was listed for sale Wednesday. Lynne Sladky, AP

“They’re very protective with their owner, with their people. They like to have the family around so I usually invite friends with other dogs over,” she said during a phone interview.

She talks with the board that oversees the trust a few times a month. The Miami real estate market is so hot, with such limited inventory, they decided it was an opportune time to sell.

The Assoulines are accustomed to multi-million dollar listings, but this one seemed unbelievable.

“When it was explained that this house was bought by this German shepherd, I was like, ‘What are you talking about? I’m not following you’,” Ruthie Assouline said.

When she first met Gunther, he covered her face with such sloppy kisses that he licked off her lipstick, she laughed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZR2H_0d2pmitY00
German Shepherd Gunther VI chases a tennis ball thrown by handler Stacey Marino outside of a house formally owned by pop star Madonna, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Miami. Gunther VI inherited his vast fortune, including the 9-bedroom waterfront home once owned by the Material Girl from his grandfather Gunther IV. Lynne Sladky, AP

As luxurious as Gunther’s life sound, he still has drama and hardships like everyone. Back in Italy, Riccitelli has two other dogs that live with Gunther — his favorite playmates.

But she also has six cats and a couple of chickens.

Let’s just say it’s a work in progress, Riccitelli said.

“He’s still learning to be with six cats.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Meet Gunther the German shepherd. He is selling his Miami mansion once owned by Madonna

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Madonna’s former Miami mansion is being sold by a dog

The world’s richest dog, Gunther VI, is on his way to becoming richer if he manages to sell his Miami mansion, which once belonged to the pop star, Madonna. The waterfront home is going for a whopping $31.75 million, more than three times its original price; Madonna sold the house to Gunther for $7.5 million in 2000.
PETS
cltampa.com

An actual dog is selling its Florida mansion, which once belonged to Madonna

Gunther the German shepherd, a dog with generational wealth thanks to a $500 million-dollar trust, is now selling his Florida waterfront mansion formerly owned by mega pop star Madonna. Located 3029 Brickell Ave., in Miami, the 7,947-square-foot Tuscan-style villa comes with nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as a...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
TheDailyBeast

Madonna Cannot Believe a Dog Is Selling Her Old Mansion for $30 Million

Madonna responded to an NPR report on a dog named Gunther VI, who is “selling” her old Miami mansion for $31.75 million. The pop star reacted in an Instagram story, where she posted a photo looking very bemused (and seemingly pore-less) with the caption, “when you find out a dog is selling your old house for 3 times the amount you sold it for.” Of course, Gunther VI isn’t truly “selling” the home—a team of human handlers manage his $500 million estate—but he still lives the high life with a private chef, jet, and trips to luxury locations.
PETS
Mining Journal

Millionaire pooch sells “his” Miami mansion

Gunther the German shepherd spent a recent morning playing with his tennis ball, rolling in the grass, slobbering a little and napping a lot. Later, he had a “meeting” with the real estate agents selling his Miami mansion that his handlers bought from Madonna. And of course Gunther was wearing...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Lourdes Leon
People

World's Wealthiest Dog (Yes, Dog!) Selling Madonna's Former Miami Mansion for $32 Million

The richest dog in the world could soon become even richer!. A very lucky German Shepherd named Gunther VI is the beneficiary of a trust which owns a nine-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath Miami estate once occupied by Madonna. The waterfront home was passed on to Gunther by his inheritance, and he has listed it for a whopping $31.75 million, PEOPLE can confirm.
PETS
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Real Estate#German Shepherd#Tuscan#Biscayne Bay#Ap
New York Post

Dad throws Brian Laundrie-themed party for daughter’s 1st birthday

A dad threw a Brian Laundrie themed buffet party as he celebrated his daughter’s first birthday. Pictures uploaded to Facebook show a skeleton lying on a table that’s been covered in pancetta. Cops found “skeletal” remains on October 20 in a Florida swamp that were positively identified as belonging to...
CELEBRATIONS
Billboard

Cardi B Shares Photo of Her Spacious New York Mansion

Have you ever sat down and thought, "Hmm, what is Cardi B buying lately?" Well, wonder no more because on Tuesday (Nov. 2) the rapper shared a picture of her empty New York mansion on Instagram along with details about how and why the big purchase happened. The 29-year-old rapper...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Awesome 98

People are Disgusted by How Little Ceasars Pizza Sauce is Allegedly Made

A TikToker who claims to work at Little Ceasars posted a video of how they allegedly make their pizza sauce. The video has since gone viral with over 15.8 million views since it was posted last week. The video shows a large plastic container full of what looks like tomato paste, water, and herbs being mixed together. However, none of that is what’s bothering people.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Atlantic

The Loss at the Heart of Guy Fieri’s Entertainment Empire

In 2007, in one of the first episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy Fieri visited Patrick’s Roadhouse, a railway-station-turned-restaurant in Santa Monica, California. The diner’s chef, Silvio Moreira, walked Fieri through the preparation of one of Patrick’s most notable dishes, the Rockefeller—a burger topped with mushrooms, sour cream, jack cheese, and … caviar. Fieri, looking playfully trepidatious, lifted the burger with both hands, said a fake prayer, and did what he would proceed to do thousands of times on the show: He took an enormous bite. And then he fell silent. “Wooow,” he commented, finally, shooting Moreira a what-have-you-done-to-me look.
SANTA MONICA, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

303K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy