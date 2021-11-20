Oregon Ducks at Utah Utes: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch

The Utah Utes (7-3) take on the Oregon Ducks (9-1) at home Saturday in a primetime Pac-12 showdown. Both 6-1 in the conference, the No. 25 Utes and the No. 5 Ducks hope to earn a spot in the division title game. A loss for the Duck, however, will eliminate them from playoff contention.

Without star running back CJ Verdell, who suffered a season-ending injury last month, the Ducks are led by Travis Dye. Dye has rushed for 908 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown has thrown for 2,030 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Leading the Utes will be quarterback Cameron Rising who has thrown for 1752 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Oregon has won the last seven out of ten matchups.

Utes quarterback Cameron Rising during a game against the UCLA Bruins. Rob Gray, USA TODAY Sports

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday:

What time does Oregon at Utah start?

The Oregon at Utah game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday , Nov. 20 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

What TV channel is Oregon at Utah on?

The Oregon at Utah game can be seen nationally on ABC with Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analysis) and Molly McGrath (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Oregon at Utah online via livestream?

The Oregon at Utah game can be live streamed on the ESPN app and FuboTV .

What are the odds for Oregon at Utah?

The Utes are favored to win by 3.5 points with an over/under of 59.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

