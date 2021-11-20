Shop small for unique gifts at holiday craft fairs throughout Connecticut

Holiday shopping season is beginning, and as the new saying goes, if it’s made locally, it’s not stuck on a cargo ship.

Every year, small business people and independent artisans and crafters urge shoppers to shop small and avoid the big stores. This year, that plea takes on a new dimension, as seaports are clogged with ships full of things that should be filling the shelves in those big stores.

Creative people throughout Connecticut are stepping up and participating in dozens of holiday craft markets, fairs and pop-up events to offer unique gifts that can’t be found in chain stores.

Here is a list of Hartford-area holiday markets from now through New Year’s. The list is not all-inclusive.

Through Nov. 21

The Annual Holiday Artisan Craft Fair will be Nov. 19, 20 and 21 at Arts Center East, 709 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon. Hours are Friday 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items include crafts and artworks by members of the center. artscentereast.org .

Through Dec. 4

West Hartford Art League , 37 Buena Vista Road, will hold craft markets in its Clubhouse Gallery Nov. 19, 20, 26 and 27 and Dec. 3 and 4, on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Different crafters will be exhibiting each weekend. westhartfordart.org/current-exhibtions .

Through Dec. 11

South Windsor Parks and Recreation Department presents a Winter Farmers Market at Wapping Parks and Recreation Facility, 91 Ayers Road, on Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Farmers and bakers will be joined by crafters, artists, pet supply makers and a CBD firm. facebook.com/SWPRD .

Through Dec. 18

Holiday Pop Up/Support Local Artists is at Gallery on the Green on the town green in Canton through Dec. 18. All artworks — including paintings, drawings, graphic arts, sculpture, ceramics, fiber/beadwork and photography — are $200 or less. Hours are Friday to Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. galleryonthegreen.org .

Through Dec. 19

Enfield Indoor Regional Farmers Market will be Sundays through Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside vacant stores in the Enfield Square Mall. Foods and locally made crafts are for sale. facebook.com/EnfieldRegionalFarmersMarket .

Through Dec. 28

Holiday Pop Up Art Show at Canton Green Shopping Plaza at 166 Albany Turnpike (Route 44) runs through Dec. 28. Items include fabric, glass, sculpture, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry and paintings. Hours are Wednesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas. cantonclayworks@yahoo.com .

Nov. 19

Candlelight Holiday Stroll 2021 is at Farmington Valley Arts Center, 25 Arts Center Lane in Avon, on Nov. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. Member artists will show and sell their works on that evening and throughout the holiday season. artsfvac.org/candlelight-2021 .

Nov. 20

Holiday Sampler Fair will be Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LP Wilson Community Center, 599 Mattianuck Ave. in Windsor. Proceeds benefit Voices Against Lyme Disease. Items include jewelry, wood crafts, home decor, soaps, essential oils, knitted and crocheted items, books and Christmas items. firsttowndowntown.org/visitors/calendar/4th-annual-holiday-sampler-fair/ .

Nov. 20 and 21

Old Deerfield Holiday Sampler will be Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastern States Exposition Better Living Center (Gate 9) at 875 Memorial Ave. in West Springfield, Mass. $8 admission, children 12 and younger free. Items include mixed-media artworks, ceramics, prints, jewelry, foods, sculpture, fiber art, photography, fashion, woodworking, glass, leather and fine art. Santa will be there, for socially distanced visits from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. daily. deerfield-craft.org .

Nov. 20 to Dec. 11

Holiday Marketplace at Nellie McKnight Museum, 70 Main St. in Ellington, will be Nov. 20 and 27 and Dec. 4 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wares include holiday decor, artisan wares, specialty collections and seasonal bargains. ellingtonhistsoc.org .

Nov. 21

Annual Fall Celebration of Women’s Crafts will be Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pond House Cafe, 1555 Asylum Ave. in Elizabeth Park on the Hartford-West Hartford line. Items include pottery, clothing, jewelry, journals, artwork, soap, knitwear and sculpture. womenscraftcelebration@gmail.com .

Aqua Turf Club , 556 Mulberry St. in the Plantsville section of Southington, will welcome 140 crafters to a fair on Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event is presented by Frosty’s Christmas Festival. $5, 16 and younger free. facebook.com/frostysfestival .

Crafted Hartford Art Fair , presented by Hartford Flavor Company and The Dance Collective, will be on Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 30 Arbor St. in Hartford. facebook.com/HartfordFlavorCompany .

Holiday Craft Fair will be Nov. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at Roaring Brook Nature Center, 70 Gracey Road in Canton. Ornaments, pottery, jewelry, soap and more. facebook.com/RoaringBrookNatureCenter .

Winter Arts & Crafts Fair: Forget Me Knots will be Nov. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the lounge at The Borden Luxury Apartments, 1178 Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield. Items include candles, woodworks, CBD products, jewelry, wearable art, wreaths, bags. facebook.com/thebordenct .

Nov. 21 to Dec. 9

Sunday Makers Shoppes are at Whiting Mills, 100 Whiting St. in Winsted. Twenty resident artists, makers and specialty shops will sell their work every Sunday from Nov. 21 to Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The mill also will hold a Holiday Open Studio on Dec. 4 and 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. whitingmills.com .

Nov. 26 to Dec. 5

Artists’ Open Studios of Northeast Connecticut will be Nov. 26 to 28 and Dec. 4 to 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dozens of artists in Ashford, Chaplin, Columbia, Coventry, Danielson, Eastford, Mansfield, Pomfret, Putnam, Storrs, Thompson, Tolland, Willimantic, Willington, Windham and Woodstock will open their studios to show and sell their work. For a full list of artists and what dates they will participate, visit aosct.org .

Nov. 26 to Dec. 12

Wesleyan Potters , 350 S. Main St. in Middletown, will hold its annual holiday sale from Nov. 26 to Dec. 12. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; and Mondays and Tuesdays by appointment only. wesleyanpotters.com .

Nov. 26 to Dec. 31

Winterfair , a pop-up marketplace, will set up in vacant storefronts on Pratt and Trumbull streets in downtown Hartford from Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. More than 100 local artists, artisans, craftspeople, food purveyors and small businesspeople will sell their work. Hours are Black Friday from 6 to 10 p.m.; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 27 and 28 and Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19; from noon to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30; from noon to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve; and from 2 p.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve. winterfairhartford.com .

Nov. 27

Holiday Pop Up will be Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the deck at 53 Bridge St. in Collinsville. Vendors include makers of stationery, decorations, wearable art and handbags. facebook.com/groups/7910905066/user/100069521058667/ .

Holiday Market on Shop Small Saturday will be Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nathan Hale, 160 Spruce St. in Manchester. Local food makers will be joined by people making arts, crafts, candles, fiber art, wearable art, soaps and other items. facebook.com/SpruceStreetMarketCT

Small Business Saturday Vendor Show will be Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Scout Hall Youth Center at 28 Abbe Road in East Windsor. Items include baked goods, jewelry, clothing and other items. facebook.com/events/616435216039869/ .

Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Event will be Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Connecticut River Valley Inn, 295 Main St. in Glastonbury. Many local businesspeople and crafters will set up booths. facebook.com/CTRiverValleyInn .

Small Business Saturday Open Air Market will be Nov. 27 from noon to 3 p.m. at R Dee Winery, 504 Hazard Ave. in Enfield. More than 20 vendors, the food truck Cookstrong, live music and wine tastings will be available. facebook.com/rdeewinery .

Boho Farm , 427 Tater Hill Road in East Haddam, will have a Holiday Gathering on Nov. 27 from noon to 4 p.m., including vendors and live music. Santa will visit from noon to 1 p.m. and an elf will visit from 1 to 3 p.m. facebook.com/bohofarm/

Holiday Vendor Fair will be at Nomad’s Adventure Quest, 100 Bidwell Road in South Windsor, on Nov. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. More than 50 crafters and vendors will participate. Santa will be there for photos. Free. facebook.com/PetrillosEvents/ .

Shop Small at Maple View Farm will be Nov. 27 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the farm-brewery at 192 Salmon Brook St. in Granby. More than 25 vendors will attend. facebook.com/mapleviewhorsefarm .

Nov. 28

New England Craft Show will be Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St. in the Plantsville section of Southington. newenglandcraftshows.com .

Nov. 30

Holiday Artisan Fair will be at Crystal Ridge Winery, 257 Belltown Road in South Glastonbury, on Nov. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. facebook.com/crystalridgewinery .

Dec. 2

Holidays on Main will be Dec. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. on Main Street in Old Wethersfield. The event will include craft and food vendors, Santa, elves, jugglers and lights. wethersfieldct.gov .

Dec. 3 and 4

Noah Webster House , 227 S. Main St. in West Hartford, will host a Holiday Market on Dec. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Products include food, dog supplies, trees, candles, pottery, candies, ornaments, stationery, fiber art, floral work. Suggested donation is $5. noahwebsterhouse.org .

Collinsville Charity Craft Fair will be Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Canton Town Hall, 4 Mark St. Items include pottery, jewelry, knit goods, woodwork, ornaments, soaps, clothing and kids’ gifts. Proceeds support Interval House. facebook.com/CollinsvilleCharityCraftFair .

Dec. 4

Suffield Farmers Market will have a winter market to sell locally grown foods and crafts on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Suffield High School’s Large Animal Facility at 1060 Sheldon St. facebook.com/suffieldfarmersmarket .

Holiday Vendor Fair will be at American Legion, 154 Porters Pass in Berlin, on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 50 crafters and vendors will participate. Santa will be there. Free. facebook.com/PetrillosEvents/ .

Dec. 4 and 5

Holiday Marketplace at Holcomb Farm will be Dec. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holcomb Farm at 113 Simsbury Road in West Granby. Crafts, local goods, art sale and more. facebook.com/GranbyRecDept

Artists for World Peace , 428 Main St. in Middletown, will present a Holiday Marketplace and Gallery on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items include clothing, artwork, jewelry. Former Hartford Courant editorial cartoonist Bob Englehart will do caricature drawings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. artistsforworldpeace.org .

Dec. 5

The 2021 Holiday Bazaar will be Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wadsworth Mansion at Long Hill Estate, 421 Wadsworth St. in Middletown. Thirty vendors will be there. Suggested donation of $2. wadsworthmansion.com .

Holidays and Horses , with vendors, wagon rides and a toy drive, will be Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Farmington Polo Grounds, 152 Town Farm Road. $10 per car. Proceeds support Hometown Foundation. farmingtonpoloclub.com .

Holiday Celebration & Maker’s Market will be Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St. Local crafters, artists and makers will sell their wares. Holiday exhibits will be on view and live carol singing will be presented. nbmaa.org .

Deck the Hall-Mart will be Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at East Granby Community Center, 7 Memorial Drive. The event is presented by National Honor Society of East Granby High School. Items include art, soaps, dog bandanas, gnomes, towels, kitchenware, afghans, candles, ornaments, plant holders, jewelry, food, woodcrafts, hats, home décor, car accessories, bookmarks, toys and mandala art. facebook.com .

Brewery Legitimus , 283 Main St. in New Hartford, will have a Sip and Shop on Dec. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. Dog items, silverworks, art, crafts, ceramics, kitchenware, glassware, soaps, food will be sold. facebook.com/brewerylegitimus .

Dec. 9 and 10

Indoor Art Pop Up Sale will be Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and and Dec. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Art Connection Studio, in the lobby and on the first floor of 56 Arbor St. in Hartford. facebook.com/artconnectionstudio.vinfen.ct .

Dec. 10 to 12

Holiday Market at Lake Compounce will be Dec. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m., Dec. 11 and 12 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the amusement park at 186 Enterprise Drive in Bristol. Local artisans and creators will show their work. Presented as part of the park’s Holiday Lights events. $14.99. lakecompounce.com .

Dec. 11

Holiday Vendor Fair will be at Polish National Alliance Club, 171 North Plains Industrial Road in Wallingford, on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 50 crafters and vendors will participate. Santa will be there. Free. facebook.com/PetrillosEvents/ .

Holiday Pop-Up Vendor Fair will be Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the sidewalks on Main Street in Middletown. Event also includes scavenger hunt, story time, live music, horse and wagon rides and a visit from Santa. holidayonmain.com/holiday-pop-up-vendor-fair/ .

Dec. 12 and 19

Mountainside Holiday Market will be at Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort, 99 Powder Hill Road in Middlefield, on Dec. 12 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors include art, crafts, jewelry, pottery, clothing and foods. Brunch with Santa will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. powderridgepark.com .

Dec. 16 to Jan. 1

Nevaeh’s Room is the name of a market hosted at 111 Allyn St. in the Hartford Carriage House Apartments, on Thursdays to Saturdays from Dec. 16 to Jan. 1. Hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 pm. on Saturdays. Among the vendors are Brimfield Barn, Vintage By Connecticut, Tree wood Antiques, New England State Pickers, Cast Iron Forever, Luxe Designs, Crotcheting with Sandy, Corey Pane Art and Lindaluz Carrillo. bluehausgroup.co .

Dec. 18

American Legion Post 14 at 114 West St. in Rockville will hold a Craft Fair on Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event also features breakfast with Santa, for $7, $5 kids. facebook.com/rockvillepost14

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .