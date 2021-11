All MaineHealth Hospitals celebrated for leadership through annual Gold Star Standards of Excellence Program. The annual Gold Star Standards of Excellence Hospital and Healthcare Organization Program Awardees have been announced for 2021, with all MaineHealth hospitals receiving recognition. The program of the MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence’s Breathe Easy Initiative recognized 32 hospitals, eight healthcare organizations, and one individual Gold Star Champion for efforts to address tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure. Celebrated organizations received a plaque for their achievements in advancing their campus smoke- and tobacco-free policies as well as promoting tobacco-free lifestyles.

