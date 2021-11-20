ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christoval, TX

Christoval state champ powerlifter Abbey Lee ready for next level

By Amy McDaniel, San Angelo Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1796n4_0d2pmQxM00

Christoval High School’s Abbey Lee hopes all her heavy lifting takes her around the world.

The senior state-champion powerlifter will continue her athletic career at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri, where she also hopes to earn a nursing degree and see more than just the Concho Valley.

“My mom is a nurse so I always wanted to be a nurse and travel the world,” said Lee, who made her college plans official Friday at a signing ceremony in Christoval.

Lee, who won the 2021 Class 2A state powerlifting title in her weight class by lifting 1,000 total pounds over the three lifts: squat, bench and deadlift. Her total was 150 more pounds than the second-place finisher.

The lifelong Christoval resident said she initially took up the sport “just to be with friends but I ended up really enjoying it.”

Still a relatively new sport in Texas, Lee will join a fledgling program at Missouri Valley, which is an NAIA school located east of Kansas City, Missouri.

“The coach was very up front with me; it’s a newer program,” said Lee, who had other options like Midland University in Freemont, Nebraska, or Ottawa University in Kansas. “They have a beautiful campus and I really liked their weight room.”

Lee saw immediate success her first year in the sport. She was fourth as a freshman at the state meet. She was a qualifier to the canceled 2020 meet before claiming the state title as a junior.

She lifted 380 in squat, 245 in the bench press and 375 in the dead lift, which was 35 pounds more than her previous best of 965.

Her goal for her senior year is not only to repeat as state champ but to increase her lift total.

“Just to be better than last year,” Lee said. “It was surprising actually. It felt really good. I worked through COVID and the work finally paid off.”

Lee said she loves the “family atmosphere” of powerlifting. Even your competition is rooting for you to do your best, she said.

Lee holds a Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association west regional record in the bench press. The state powerlifting meet is in March.

Amy McDaniel is a multimedia sports journalist. Send news tips to amy.mcdaniel@gosanangelo.com. Consider supporting West Texas journalism with a subscription to GoSanAngelo.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Christoval, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Christoval, TX
City
Marshall, TX
State
Nebraska State
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
newsnationnow.com

Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, attorney says

NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her death, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, his family’s lawyer confirmed to NewsNation Tuesday. Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was...
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abbey Lee
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

27
Followers
52
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, and opinion for San Angelo, Tom Green County and the Concho Valley from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

 http://gosanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy