GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., has purchased a Marc Chagall etching for its permanent collection. The etching is from the 1969 “hand-signed in pencil” limited edition of 25. This image is part of a series of five etchings referred to collectively as “Lettre A Marc Chagall.” This piece is number 22 of 25. The five images in this series depict subject matter and symbols (the fiddler, iconic buildings, etc.) that were common themes in Chagall’s work throughout his life. It is an excellent example of his work.

GARRETT, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO