With Markieff Morris away, Heat absence likely at least 10 games, with return possibly against . . . Nuggets, Jokic

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra already had gone on record about the NBA’s adjudication, with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic suspended for only one game for his blindside shove to Markieff Morris.

But with Morris not on the Heat’s four-game trip, it means the veteran forward likely will miss at least 10 games with what the team is listing as whiplash.

At the time of the NBA’s ruling that left Morris fined $50,000 for his shove that triggered the Nov. 8 incident at Ball Arena and Jokic with the one-game suspension, Spoelstra said, “I think everybody sees where I stand, where we stand on it. At this point, it’s irrelevant whether we agree or disagree.”

That was when Morris still was traveling with the team. Now it is an injury that likely will have him out at least until the Heat return to FTX Arena on Nov. 29.

The opponent that night? Jokic and the Nuggets.

“He’s doing a lot better, but other than that, we don’t have a new update,” Spoelstra said following Saturday morning’s shootaround at the John R. Thompson Jr. Intercollegiate Athletic Center on the Georgetown campus, ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

The league’s punishment seemingly still does not sit well with the Heat, likely forced to go more than two weeks without a leading reserve.

“Look, we’ve covered all of that while we were in Denver,” Spoelstra said Saturday. “It is disappointing. It was a very dangerous play and it’s really unfortunate. That’s the byproduct of those kind of dangerous actions.

“But he is feeling better. We’ll just continue to take it one day at a time.”

Caleb Martin and Max Strus, among others, have seen an uptick in their playing time amid Morris’ absence.

The Bam watch

Center Bam Adebayo again was listed as questionable at the start of the trip, a regular occurrence on the Heat’s injury reports, as he deals with a bruised left knee. He did not participate in Saturday morning’s shootaround.

Adebayo said it has led to nightly discussions with the training staff about whether he plays.

“It’s really a game-time decision, depending on how my knee does after my workout,” he said of his pregame sessions with assistant coach Malik Allen, “and then when I go in there and see Wes [Brown, a Heat trainer] and if it’s too big, it’s a decision to be made. So the best thing is to hope that my knee stays down.”

Swelling, or lack thereof, he said, typically is the deciding factor. He said skipping shootaround is a decision between himself and the training staff.

“I think it’s a little bit of both,” he said. “I don’t think it’s one or the other. I think it’s a little bit of both. Obviously, they’re cautious of my knee and they want me to take the most care of it. So rest is the best thing for it.”

But in the midst of a season, it is not as if there is adequate rest available.

“There’s no perfect world,” Adebayo said. “It’s time management and just getting a lot of rest, keeping it propped up, just really taking care of it when I’m not on the court.”

Seasonal thoughts

Friday proved to be a day of mixed emotions for Adebayo, with his annual giveaway of Thanksgiving dinner to 1,500 in Liberty City, and then dealing with the fallout of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

“I mean it’s just a whirlwind,” he said of how the day played out. “It’s two different Americas and we all know that. I’ve spoken on stuff like that before and they just keep proving us right that there’s two different Americas.”

But at least there was the opportunity to first see the appreciative faces at his annual event at Charles Hadley Park.

“Thanksgiving is top two, one of my favorite holidays, anyway,” he said. “Because if it’s backwards, it’s giving thanks. And that’s the thing I’ve always wanted to do.”