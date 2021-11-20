ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

With Markieff Morris away, Heat absence likely at least 10 games, with return possibly against . . . Nuggets, Jokic

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra already had gone on record about the NBA’s adjudication, with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic suspended for only one game for his blindside shove to Markieff Morris.

But with Morris not on the Heat’s four-game trip, it means the veteran forward likely will miss at least 10 games with what the team is listing as whiplash.

At the time of the NBA’s ruling that left Morris fined $50,000 for his shove that triggered the Nov. 8 incident at Ball Arena and Jokic with the one-game suspension, Spoelstra said, “I think everybody sees where I stand, where we stand on it. At this point, it’s irrelevant whether we agree or disagree.”

That was when Morris still was traveling with the team. Now it is an injury that likely will have him out at least until the Heat return to FTX Arena on Nov. 29.

The opponent that night? Jokic and the Nuggets.

“He’s doing a lot better, but other than that, we don’t have a new update,” Spoelstra said following Saturday morning’s shootaround at the John R. Thompson Jr. Intercollegiate Athletic Center on the Georgetown campus, ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

The league’s punishment seemingly still does not sit well with the Heat, likely forced to go more than two weeks without a leading reserve.

“Look, we’ve covered all of that while we were in Denver,” Spoelstra said Saturday. “It is disappointing. It was a very dangerous play and it’s really unfortunate. That’s the byproduct of those kind of dangerous actions.

“But he is feeling better. We’ll just continue to take it one day at a time.”

Caleb Martin and Max Strus, among others, have seen an uptick in their playing time amid Morris’ absence.

The Bam watch

Center Bam Adebayo again was listed as questionable at the start of the trip, a regular occurrence on the Heat’s injury reports, as he deals with a bruised left knee. He did not participate in Saturday morning’s shootaround.

Adebayo said it has led to nightly discussions with the training staff about whether he plays.

“It’s really a game-time decision, depending on how my knee does after my workout,” he said of his pregame sessions with assistant coach Malik Allen, “and then when I go in there and see Wes [Brown, a Heat trainer] and if it’s too big, it’s a decision to be made. So the best thing is to hope that my knee stays down.”

Swelling, or lack thereof, he said, typically is the deciding factor. He said skipping shootaround is a decision between himself and the training staff.

“I think it’s a little bit of both,” he said. “I don’t think it’s one or the other. I think it’s a little bit of both. Obviously, they’re cautious of my knee and they want me to take the most care of it. So rest is the best thing for it.”

But in the midst of a season, it is not as if there is adequate rest available.

“There’s no perfect world,” Adebayo said. “It’s time management and just getting a lot of rest, keeping it propped up, just really taking care of it when I’m not on the court.”

Seasonal thoughts

Friday proved to be a day of mixed emotions for Adebayo, with his annual giveaway of Thanksgiving dinner to 1,500 in Liberty City, and then dealing with the fallout of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

“I mean it’s just a whirlwind,” he said of how the day played out. “It’s two different Americas and we all know that. I’ve spoken on stuff like that before and they just keep proving us right that there’s two different Americas.”

But at least there was the opportunity to first see the appreciative faces at his annual event at Charles Hadley Park.

“Thanksgiving is top two, one of my favorite holidays, anyway,” he said. “Because if it’s backwards, it’s giving thanks. And that’s the thing I’ve always wanted to do.”

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat still view Markieff Morris-Nikola Jokic melee as ‘murky’ in wake of suspension, fines

Calling the situation “murky,” the Miami Heat said Wednesday they have moved on from Monday’s fracas against the Denver Nuggets, even as a teammate remains sidelined. But that does not necessarily mean they agree with certain perspectives, including the take from Nuggets coach Michael Malone that the foul from Heat forward Markieff Morris that triggered the episode was “dirty” and deserving of ...
NBA
numberfire.com

Miami's Markieff Morris (neck) out again on Saturday

Miami Heat forward/center Markieff Morris (neck) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morris will remain sidelined on Saturday with a neck injury. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Morris is averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Yardbarker

The Pacers Have Announced Their Injury Report For Game Against Nuggets

The Indiana Pacers have announced their injury report for Wednesday evening's game against the Denver Nuggets. Everyone on the report is out except for Malcolm Brogdon who is questionable. Therefore, they will have an update report later before the game begins at 9 P.M. Eastern Time. The current report can...
NBA
Reuters

Nikola Jokic returns from suspension, guides Nuggets past Hawks

Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in his return from a one-game suspension, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-96 on Friday night. Jokic was suspended for Wednesday’s win over Indiana after his actions against Miami on Monday night. He notched his 59th career triple-double in this one, tying Larry Bird for eighth all-time.
NBA
FanSided

How Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are winning with defense

When you think of the Denver Nuggets, you likely think of Nikola Jokic slinging no-look dimes, Jamal Murray dropping bombs from outside, and Michael Porter Jr. rising up for a smooth mid-range over a hapless defender’s outstretched hands. Well, Murray’s been out with a torn ACL and MPJ was playing...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malik Allen
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Max Strus
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Markieff Morris
Denver Post

Nuggets defeat Pacers with Nikola Jokic serving one-game suspension

The Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic serving a one-game suspension, earned their first three-game winning streak of the season Wednesday night with a 101-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Denver improves to 7-4 ahead of Friday’s home test against the Atlanta Hawks. Will Barton carried the Nuggets in...
NBA
FOX Sports

Jokic and the Nuggets face the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (6-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup with Portland. He's ninth in the NBA scoring 25.1 points per game. The Nuggets are 5-3 in conference play. Denver is 3-1 in...
NBA
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic vs. Markieff Morris: Dallas Mavs Fans React

"If you hit me, don't turn around," Basketball Hall of Fame member Shaquille O'Neal stated on "Inside the NBA'' while discussing the hot topic of Nikola Jokic vs. Markieff Morris from Monday night. With the Denver vs. Miami game out of reach (in the Nuggets' favor) in the fourth quarter,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Denver trolls Markieff Morris, Heat with hilarious Jokic brothers warning

A truck ad showing Nikola Jokic and his brothers was seen going around Denver, throwing a jab at the Miami Heat after their recent scuffle. The tension between the Denver Nuggets’ MVP and the Heat’s Markieff Morris has extended outside the court as the newly-born rivalry between these two competitive teams continues to heat up.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The John R Thompson Jr#The Washington Wizards
1460 ESPN Yakima

Jokic Suspended 1 Game by NBA, Morris and Butler Fined

MIAMI (AP) — The fallout from the scuffle between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Markieff Morris from the Miami Heat continues. Jokic was suspended for one game, while Morris was fined $50,000 by the NBA for their roles in the mess. Meanwhile, the brothers of the two players who starred in the dustup took their anger to Twitter on Tuesday. The Heat got angry Monday night when no call was made after they thought Jokic fouled Bam Adebayo. Morris intentionally crashed into Jokic from the side a few seconds later, a foul that referees called flagrant. Jokic then blindsided Morris with a hard shove from behind.
NBA
Miami Herald

Podcast: Recap of Markieff Morris-Nikola Jokic situation, and a common thread in Heat losses

The Miami Heat’s week has been consumed by the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris saga and so has the Miami Herald’s Heat Check podcast. On this week’s episode, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, broke down their view of the Jokic-Morris situation and explain why the story line isn’t going away anytime soon.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic told of what he should’ve done to ‘dangerous’ Morris brothers

Former NBA journeyman Darko Milicic explained why he thinks Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic should have just ignored Markieff Morris despite the dirty play. The infamous Nikola Jokic vs. Markieff Morris in-game fight saw the Nuggets big man getting a one-game suspension and the NBA handing out several fines. More drama followed suit as the […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic told of what he should’ve done to ‘dangerous’ Morris brothers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
AllPacers

Monte Morris' Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game On Wednesday

Monte Morris will play on Wednesday evening in Denver in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Nuggets. The status of Morris for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. The Nuggets come into the game with a...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Hoops Rumors

Heat's Markieff Morris out for Wednesday's game after Jokic scuffle

With a couple of days to cool down following Monday’s incident in Denver, Heat players are hoping to put the skirmish behind them, writes Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was suspended for one game for striking Markieff Morris in the back following a hard foul late in Monday’s contest. Morris was fined $50K for the initial hit, while teammate Jimmy Butler received a $30K fine for “attempting to escalate” the conflict.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy