Man From Carrick Pleads Guilty In Federal Court To Selling Meth As Part Of ‘Drug Pipeline’

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 40-year-old man from Carrick pleaded guilty in federal court this week to charges of selling meth, according to Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.

Doug Austen’s guilty plea included “one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine,” Kaufman’s office said.

Austen is one of dozens of defendants facing drug-related charges after a wire-tapping investigation was conducted into what officials referred as a multi-state “drug pipeline” back in August of this year.

The drug violation Austen has pleaded guilty to happened on June 9.

Austen will face sentencing in 2022.

In the meantime, he will continue to be in custody.

He could be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison, with the possibility of a life sentence depending on various factors, such as previous criminal history.

Austen also may be fined millions, if that is included in the sentencing.