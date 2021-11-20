ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Could Kyle Rittenhouse SUE Biden? Kenosha teen 'has a defamation case against president for calling him a white supremacist' before murder trial says expert who helped Nicholas Sandmann reach settlement

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty on all charges Friday in a controversial trial that has divided the nation, may possibly have a defamation case against President Joe Biden over reference to 'white supremacists' in a video, experts said.

The video was posted in a September 2020 tweet, which could now possibly cause Biden legal trouble, according to lawyer Todd McMurtry, who helped Nicolas Sandmann sue news outlets for upward of $800 million for defamation. The now-19-year-old famously settled with CNN and The Washington Post after they deemed him a racist when he was seen in viral video footage wearing a MAGA hat.

Biden, 79, tweeted on September 30, 2020: 'There's no other way to put it: the President of the United States [Donald Trump] refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.'

Although Trump was not asked specifically about Rittenhouse's actions on the debate stage at the time, the 18-year-old was featured in the tweeted video holding a rifle in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

'What you take from this tweet is that Kyle Rittenhouse was using his rifle and engaging in white supremacist misconduct, so it's actionable,' McMurtry told Fox News on Friday after Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges against him.

The lawyer admitted the 18-year-old was 'not necessarily going to win' but it is 'actionable.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JF5vr_0d2pkuSI00
Lawyer Todd McMurtry said President Joe Biden, 79, (pictured) could face a defamation case by Kyle Rittenhouse after insinuating he was a white supremacist in a campaign video denouncing Donald Trump from September 2020 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZ8eg_0d2pkuSI00
The September 2020 tweet featured a video that at one point showed Rittenhouse. Biden claimed in his tweet that Donald Trump 'refused to disavow white supremacists'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKqsp_0d2pkuSI00
Rittenhouse, 18, was as acquitted this week by jurors on all charges - two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide for wounding a third man, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety - after killing two people during protests marred by arson, rioting and looting on August 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03yZT6_0d2pkuSI00
Lawyer Todd McMurtry also helped Nicolas Sandmann

Civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell warned Biden on Fox News that the now-president couldn't justify his remarks and that he's 'going to have to pay for and justify' his actions.

Biden released a statement following the verdict Friday, saying: 'While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken.'

The president also said he knew 'we're not going to heal our country's wounds overnight' but he remains 'committed' to doing 'everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally.'

Vice President Kamala Harris also told reporters that the 'verdict speaks for itself.'

‘It’s clear, there’s still a lot more work to do,' she said before boarding Air Force One in Columbus, Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txhUK_0d2pkuSI00
Biden also released a statement following the verdict, stating that himself and 'many Americans' felt 'angry' following the verdict and were 'concerned,' but said the public has to 'acknowledge that the jury has spoken' 

McMurtry also argues that Sandmann and Rittenhouse have similar cases: both were minors when the event occurred and were private figures at the time.

Although household names now, without being public figures or celebrities beforehand, Rittenhouse and Sandmann only have to prove Biden's negligence, instead of a higher burden of proof actual malice, the lawyer said.

Sandmann has also encouraged Rittenhouse to sue media outlets for defamation as well.

'The parallels between me and Rittenhouse are impossible not to draw,' Sandmann wrote in an op-ed for DailyMail.com. 'The attacks on Kyle came from the national news media, just as they came for me.

'So every single label on Kyle as a 'terrorist', 'white supremacist', and 'school shooter' in the streets of Kenosha, will only ever be withdrawn after the damage has been done.

'So, if Kyle is prepared to take on another burden in his early life, with the acceptance that it might result in nothing, I answer, give it a shot and hold the media accountable,' he wrote for DailyMail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175HWo_0d2pkuSI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrn9E_0d2pkuSI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gY44R_0d2pkuSI00
His mother Wendy (pictured in white) said her son has 'a lot of healing to do' and has 'nightmares' of the events 

Sandmann sued CNN after it covered the viral moment of him staring down a Native American playing traditional music on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial while the teen wore a MAGA hat.

He also won a lawsuit against the Washington Post in June 2020 for an undisclosed amount.

Sandmann told Sean Hannity on Fox News Channel that he is still currently suing six media outlets and the proceedings are ongoing.

McMurtry thinks Rittenhouse may have a case against MSNBC.

'I think Rittenhouse may be able to do the same thing when commentators on MSNBC say he's a school shooter, a white supremacist, even a vigilante.

'Lots of media people said he was a murderer, and I think that's actionable because that suggests that he committed a crime, and we now know that he didn't. When you just throw this stuff out there, you take risks.'

Rittenhouse's mother Wendy also spoke to Hannity shortly after her son cried on the stand.

When asked about Biden referring to son as a white supremacist, she said: 'When I saw that, I was in shock, I was angry. President Biden doesn't know my son.'

She later claimed that Biden 'did it for the votes' and that he 'defamed' her son.

She also admitted her son 'had nightmares from this' and has 'a lot of healing to do.'

Rittenhouse was acquitted by jurors on all charges - two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide for wounding a third man, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety - after killing two people during protests marred by arson, rioting and looting on August 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse will also appear on Fox Monday to talk with Tucker Carlson and it was revealed that Fox Nation filmed a documentary during his trial that will air in December.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
mediaite.com

‘He Killed People’: Trump Official Denounces Conservatives Using Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘Pawn’ After Acquittal

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Ayanna Pressley won't say if she regrets calling Kyle Rittenhouse a 'white supremacist domestic terrorist'

"Squad" progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., won’t say if she regrets calling Kyle Rittenhouse a "white supremacist domestic terrorist" as his trial nears its end. The shooting involving Rittenhouse amid the Kenosha riots last year spurred many extreme reactions from progressives. Pressley had one of the most controversial Twitter takes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Rittenhouse says he had no idea hand gesture was racist and blames former lawyer for Proud Boys photo

Recently acquitted teenage shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has disavowed the far-right Proud Boys paramilitary group, saying photos taken alongside them were set up by a lawyer he subsequently fired.In an interview to be broadcast in full on Wednesday night, Mr Rittenhouse – recently acquitted on multiple charges including intentional homicide – also claimed not to have known that a hand gesture he made is used as a shibboleth among violent white supremacist groups.The incident in question occurred in January at a bar in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, just after Mr Rittenhouse had entered his not guilty plea. In CCTV pictures entered...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defamation#Cnn#The Washington Post#Fox News#Americans
The Independent

White House responds to ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant designed to mock Biden

Joe Biden isn’t really paying attention to the latest political meme du jour, “Let’s go Brandon!” according to the White House.The slogan, a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at an NASCAR race, has been growing in popularity since, but Mr Biden isn’t tapped into that one, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” she said in response to a question from Peter Alexander of NBC News.@PeterAlexander: "We have seen the new phenomenon lately ... the phrase...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

What’s next for Kyle Rittenhouse: Leaving Kenosha as college, Congress and a bitter battle over his $2m bond awaits

After avoiding a possible life behind bars, Kyle Rittenhouse left Kenosha courthouse a free man to pursue a potential life of either nursing, politics or relative anonymity.But his acquittal of first-degree intentional homicide may not end his legal woes as a battle brews over who gets the $2m raised for his bond, and his case is referred to the Department of Justice for possible federal charges.Immediately after the verdict, defence attorney Mark Richards said Mr Rittenhouse would likely leave Wisconsin, move to a new area, and fade into obscurity as the intense national media attention subsides.“He has to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

265K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy