ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Antonio Conte has built a reputation on making stars out of hard work and dedication to his methods... Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso are testament to that, so can Dele Alli be the next to turn it around at Spurs?

By Harry Slavin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Antonio Conte has proved himself adept at polishing rough diamonds when it comes to getting the most out of squad players. It is a talent Tottenham will be hoping he can put to good use in north London.

Some of the Italian's most reliable stars have been plucked from relative anonymity throughout his years as a coach, his style enticing them to give every last drop of effort for the cause.

At Juventus, Chelsea and with Italy, Conte has reinvented the reputation of some players who have hit new heights under his tutelage.

It will be hoped he can do the same at Spurs, with a selection of stars currently underperforming and out of form.

Here, Sportsmail looks at those stars who have previously thrived under Conte, and who could benefit from the same treatment on his Premier League return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2oOZ_0d2pieVU00
New Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has proved himself adept at polishing rough diamonds

Victor Moses

It is fair to say that Victor Moses was not flavour of the month when Antonio Conte rocked up at Stamford Bridge.

His initial stint arriving in 2012 had long fizzled out, with three successive loan stints to Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham suggesting his time at the club was coming to an end.

However, the Italian's methods changed that. Immediately buying into his methods, Moses established himself as a key figure, converting from a more attacking role into a wing-back as Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation.

He played an integral role in the 2016-17 title winning season, appearing in 34 of the 38 games that season.

After Conte left, Moses' fortunes at Chelsea once again began to dwindle, and he was farmed out on loan once again.

Once again though, Conte came calling, making him part of his 2019-20 Scudetto winning side at Inter.

On the opportunity to play under him for a second time, Moses said: 'He gave me that fighting spirit to believe in myself and to enjoy my football same time.

'It was an amazing [first] season for me under Antonio Conte and I'll always respect him for that, he's an amazing man.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLZzh_0d2pieVU00
Victor Moses has spoken in glowing terms about the impact Conte had on his career

Emanuele Giaccherini

To most Premier League fans, Emanuele Giaccherini is conflated with a largely forgettable and uneventful spell with Sunderland.

But it was only his emergence under Conte's guidance at Juventus that saw him catch the eye in the first place.

A diminutive winger, Giaccherini's work rate saw him play a key role in successive title victories in 2012 and 2013.

Such was Conte's faith in the forward, that he was actually drafted into a more central role when injuries left the club light in the middle of the park.

Sold to Sunderland in 2013, Giaccherini's relationship with Conte blossomed once more when the latter took charge of the national team.

The forward played a key role in the Azzurri's run to the quarter-finals at Euro 2016, scoring in the group stages against Belgium in a man-of-the-match display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pl645_0d2pieVU00
Emmanuele Giaccherini (left) excelled for Italy and Juventus under the guidance of Conte 

Eder

Another who thrived under Conte's management of the national team, Eder's role with Italy was somewhat shrouded in controversy.

Conte was initially attacked for picking Eder - a Brazilian who qualified to play for Italy through residency alone.

Roberto Mancini, a man who has since made good use of having Jorginho available through the same rules, stated at the time: 'An Italian player deserves to play for the national team while someone who wasn't born in Italy, even if they have relatives, I don't think they deserve to.'

The national team coach immediately hit back, pointing to the role Argentina-born Mauro Camoranesi had played in helping the country lift the World Cup in 2016.

By and large, Conte appeared to be vindicated in his decision to introduce Eder to the set up.

His international career only spanned from 2015 to 2017, but he still picked up 26 caps in that time, and, like Giaccherini, played a key role in their march to the 2016 quarters.

He produced a man-of-the-match display against Sweden, scoring the only goal to send Italy into the knockouts.

'I enjoy the faith of the most important man, the coach,' he said of his time under Conte. 'If the coach asks me to get on the pitch, I'm ready.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXUyH_0d2pieVU00
Eder excelled for Italy under Conte and starred for him at the European Championship

Graziano Pelle

Described as an 'example for everyone', Conte's admiration for Graziano Pelle was clear during their time together for the national team.

Having left Italy in search of better opportunities, Pelle was banging in the goals for Southampton in the Premier League when Conte came calling.

Another who clearly bought into the technician's philosophy, the striker was glowing in his assessment of the ethic built within the national squad.

'We have an unbelievable determination and spirit in our side. I have rarely known this kind of atmosphere,' he said during Euro 2016.

'It is manager Antonio Conte who is creating that atmosphere.'

Unfortunately for Pelle, his international career ended on a sour note. He publicly apologised for missing from the spot in the quarter-final shootout defeat by Germany, before blowing his shot with Conte's replacement Gian Piero Ventura.

Taken off in the 59th minute of a World Cup qualifying clash with Spain, Pelle refused to shake his boss's hand and was never seen in blue again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X890Y_0d2pieVU00
Graziano Pelle was another player from a modest domestic setting who thrived for Italy 

Marcos Alonso

There were a few eyebrows raised when Conte convinced Chelsea to part with £24million to sign Marcos Alonso in 2016.

The former Bolton and Sunderland defender hardly appeared the calibre of player needed to create a title-winning side, but the Italian clearly had seen something in his recent form for Fiorentina that convinced him he was a man he could trust.

Playing at left-wing back, Alonso became a staple of Conte's title winning side, starting 30 of the 38 Premier League matches and finding the net six times in the process.

He was just as prominent the following season, starting 33 matches in the Italian's final season at the Bridge.

The impact of Conte has been illustrated by his struggles since. Both under Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard, Alonso's time at Chelsea appeared to be coming to an end, and he was even linked with a reunion with his former boss at Inter.

As it is, Alonso dug in and is now thriving once again at Chelsea, having reinvented himself under Thomas Tuchel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46V2gu_0d2pieVU00
Marcos Alonso turned out to be an inspired signing by Conte for Chelsea back in 2016

And could Dele Alli be next?

If there is one player in need of a serious reboot at Spurs, Antonio Conte need look no further than Dele Alli.

The 25-year-old appeared to have the world at his feet just a few years ago, when he appeared as an integral part of Gareth Southgate's England side that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

However, he fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho, despite the Portuguese coach's push to use him higher up the park. Off-field incidents have also plagued him, and he was banned for one match in 2020 for a racist social media post.

He went six months without a Premier League start last season, and has once again been demoted to the bench having started life under Nuno Espirito Santo back in favour.

The introduction of Conte into his career could not have come at a better time, and there is a feeling within the game that this is an opportunity the former MK Dons man cannot afford to miss.

'I’m sure Dele will be sitting there going, "I’ve got to get it right this time",' Rio Ferdinand said on his FIVE podcast.

'Conte, he doesn’t suffer fools, he doesn’t accept standards that are below what he sets. So I’m sure this is again a great opportunity.

'He’s now got a manager who’s going to have huge demands, be demanding of him constantly every day. And that might be the turning point for Dele.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388WYO_0d2pieVU00
Dele Alli's career has stuttered in the past few seasons and he is looking to revive his fortunes

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

Antonio Conte bans unhealthy food from Spurs training ground

Antonio Conte is completely serious about achieving big things with Tottenham Hotspur in the near future. The new era at Hotspur Way has already started and the Italian manager is making sure every player from the squad understands what he's asking from them. According to The Athletic, Conte wants his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Antonio Conte eyeing 20-year-old Belgian attacker at Spurs but faces Milan battle

Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Belgium attacker Charles De Ketelaere. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (h/t Football.London), Tottenham Hotspur are being linked to 20-year-old Charles De Ketelaere. The young attacker is also being linked to AC Milan in the coming window. The 20-year-old is already making a name for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

This time? Ferdinand insists Spurs boss Conte will be good for Alli

Rio Ferdinand has thinks Dele Alli could enjoy a 'turning point' with new Tottenham Hotspur manager Dele Alli. The talented Englishman has fallen by the wayside since Mauricio Pochettino's departure in 2019. Speaking passionately about the 25-year-old, Ferdinand said: "I'm sure Dele will be sitting there going, 'I've got to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'This might be the turning point': Rio Ferdinand urges forgotten man Dele Alli to grasp his chance at Tottenham under 'demanding' Antonio Conte who 'doesn't suffer fools'

Rio Ferdinand has issued a verbal shake-down to Tottenham star Dele Alli and urged the midfielder to take what could be his final chance in north London, under new manager Antonio Conte. Alli is slowly slipping into obscurity at Tottenham and playing fewer games, to the point where he could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Victor Moses
Person
Antonio Conte
tothelaneandback.com

25-year-old Spurs star backed to reclaim his form under Antonio Conte

Rio Ferdinand has urged Dele Alli to reignite his form under Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur. Speaking on his podcast Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE (h/t Daily Mail), former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand believes that Dele Alli may have a great opportunity to prove himself again at Tottenham Hotspur under Antonio Conte.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham Hotspur: Antonio Conte has big hopes for two stars, with transfers sorted soon

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is hoping to revive the careers of two of his players - with a transfer shortlist set to be drawn up in December. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says that both Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli still have futures in north London with the Italian said to be interested in seeing a change from them both. Should they fail to impress, both could be replaced.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spurs#Italian#Juventus#Inter
chatsports.com

Taking the biscuit: Antonio Conte tells John Terry to cut down on snacks as strict Italian - who has banned sauces and told his Spurs stars they are OVERWEIGHT - checks in on Chelsea legend

Antonio Conte may have stopped coaching John Terry four years ago, but that hasn't prevented the Italian from telling his former defender to cut back on the biscuits. Conte, 52, spent just one season coaching Terry, 40, while the pair were at Chelsea together, with the former England captain lifting the Premier League title before leaving Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Antonio Conte makes Spurs relevant again

Antonio Conte has only taken charge of one Premier League match for Tottenham Hotspur – a forgettable 0-0 draw away at Everton – but optimism around the white half of North London could not be higher. For the first time under Daniel Levy, Spurs have appointed a serial winner who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

New Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits he 'needs time' to improve his squad physically and mentally as he laments lack of experience in bid to get Spurs firing again

Antonio Conte promised to infiltrate the minds of his Tottenham players as he searches for permanent signs of physical and mental improvement. Conte has his entire squad back together after the international break with the exception of Argentina pair Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso who have both returned from South America with injuries.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Rejuvenated Harry Kane can jumpstart Antonio Conte’s Tottenham tenure

The condiments have been banished, the fried foods and fizzy drinks excommunicated, and the cheese in the Tottenham canteen is sweating like a sinner on the way to confession. Antonio Conte’s regime of puritanical health made its first assault on starch, albeit with starved results in Spurs’ era-ushering stalemate against Everton but alas, for Harry Kane, a feast at last.There was something a little macabre about the way Kane stripped at the skeleton of San Marino’s defence earlier this week, scoring four times in 15 minutes, like a hyena making ribbons out of a carcass. But regardless of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Antonio Conte admits Tanguy Ndombele 'has to work MUCH more than others' at Tottenham after a difficult two years and tells the £63m midfielder to use his 'talent and quality' for the good of the team, not as an individual

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has urged Tanguy Ndombele to use his quality for the good of the team rather than as an individual - admitting the Frenchman needs to work 'much harder' then the rest of the squad. The midfielder has had a difficult start to life in north London...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Antonio Conte 'not scared' by Spurs' top four challenge

From Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Antonio Conte insists he is not intimidated by the task of trying to return Spurs to the Champions League this season. Tottenham's 2-1 win over Leeds on Sunday moved them to within four points of the top four. Conte admitted that his side needed major...
PREMIER LEAGUE
eurofootballrumours.com

Barcelona eyeing move for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso

The defensive department of the Barcelona squad needs quality additions this winter. If a report from tribalfootball.com is to be believed, Barcelona are eyeing move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. The 30-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

265K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy