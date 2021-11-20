ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Katie Price reunites with children Bunny, 7, and Jet, 8, for an early morning outing to the beach... after bizarre wedding 'pranks' in Las Vegas

By Ella Hodson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Katie Price reunited with her children Bunny and Jet for an early morning outing to the beach on Saturday after returning from her wild trip with fiancé Carl Woods in Las Vegas.

The former glamour model, 43, took to Instagram to share a picture of the youngsters who were smiling sweetly at the camera with hot chocolates.

Bunny, 7, and Jet, 8, are two of her five children, who she shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynA5N_0d2pidcl00
Back together: Katie Price, 43, has reunited with her children Bunny, 7, and Jet, 8, for an early morning outing to the beach on Saturday after performing series of 'pranks' in Las Vegas

She posted the smiling snap to her social media grid and wrote alongside it: 'My babies' with a string of red love hearts.

Katie then posted to her Story a video of the idyllic coastal location with the caption: 'Early on the beach for breakfast.'

She then shared a snap of a piece of cake that she was saving for her eldest son Harvey.

Katie also shared a picture of Bunny of her holding up a poster reading: 'Best mummy ever.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8Ybz_0d2pidcl00
Family: Bunny and Jet are two of her five children, who she shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wavix_0d2pidcl00
Sweet treats: She then shared a snap of a piece of cake that she was saving for her eldest son Harvey

The social media posts come after she caused stirs when she jetted to Vegas to pull off a slew of 'pranks' with fiance Carl Woods to claim they were getting married, before returning home.

Katie and Carl finally arrived home from their wild trip to Las Vegas, as they were seen driving up to his home in Essex on Wednesday.

The couple, who denied claims that they were planning to tie the knot in Sin City, drove up to the property in a black taxi before wheeling their luggage inside, after a lengthy 10 hour flight back to London Heathrow last night.

Katie was spotted boarding the flight in JFK after a short layover on Tuesday before taking to Instagram to claim she and Carl travelled to Vegas to film a video on 'how easy it is' to get married in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irZqe_0d2pidcl00
How cute: Katie also shared a picture of Bunny of her holding up a poster reading: 'Best mummy ever' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCwRj_0d2pidcl00
She's back: The social media posts come after she caused stirs when she jetted to Vegas to pull off a slew of 'pranks' with fiance Carl Woods to claim they were getting married, before returning home

Amid her substance abuse issues, she took to Instagram the day after their return, to confirm she was back at The Priory seeking professional help on Thursday.

Friends close to Kieran at the time of the chaos told MailOnline: 'Kieran is furious – everyday day brings a new drama with Katie, who hasn't spoken to him since she's been in Vegas while he's at home doing everything he can to support their two children.

'He knows Katie longs for a fairy-tale ending, but he sees her actions now as desperate and reckless and wishes she would kick Carl to the curb and find someone better for her, given they aren't married right now, and don't share any kids together.

'He would never allow for the children to move to Vegas, Jett and Bunny do not know Katie is there now because Kieran wants to carefully tell them about her wedding to Carl in his own time.'

Katie's ex-husband Kieran, who whom she shares Jett and Bunny, has since stated he's 'done' with her following her behaviour in Sin City.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: 'I'm done with it... I'm looking after the kids and that's it.'

Of Katie's fake wedding, Kieran said: 'He [Carl] said they're not going to get married. I don't know much about it, all I know is I'm looking after the kids and that's it.'

Katie completed her court assigned rehab order following her car accident on September 28, after which she tested positive for alcohol and Class A drug cocaine.

Following the crash, she pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance before being sent to complete her rehab course.

She could now face jail. She has no driving licence after being disqualified for two years in 2019, and has been banned from the roads six times.

A photograph tweeted by a local police officer showed a damaged BMW lying on its side across both lanes, its front lodged in the hedgerow, after the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlK00_0d2pidcl00
Back again: Katie then shared a snap from outside The Priory and wrote: 'Well needed session today' following her one month stint there after a intoxicated car crash 

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore stuns in au-natural bedroom selfie inside stylish home

Drew Barrymore invited fans inside her home in her latest social media post – and she looked stunning!. The award-winning actress took to Instagram at the start of the week to share a selfie from her bed. The mom-of-two was pictured reading Seth Rogen's Yearbook from under the covers, looking...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Price
Person
Kieran Hayler
HollywoodLife

Kesha Climbs A Tree While Wearing Nothing But A Small Piece Of Fabric — Photo

Kesha declared she’s ‘not extra’ in her hilarious caption as she enjoyed some time in the beautiful outdoors!. Kesha, 34, is one with nature! The “Tik Tok” singer stripped down as she went tree climbing in a new post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She covered herself with just a piece of purple floral fabric as she hung from a branch of the large tree, declining to share her location. “I’m not extra, you are,” the singer captioned her post, which has racked up over 40,000 likes.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#For The Children#Wedding#London Heathrow#Priory
Hello Magazine

Peter Andre's daughter Princess posts heartfelt tribute to mum Katie Price ahead of rumoured fourth wedding

Katie Price is incredibly close to her children, and eldest daughter Princess, 14, proved this earlier this week with a heartfelt tribute. Ahead of her mum flying out to the United States for what is rumoured to be her fourth wedding, Princess shared a piece of artwork from a fan depicting her and her mother. The pair looked like twins as their blonde hair flowed down their shoulders and out of the picture, as they both had full faces of makeup.
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

Video: RVD And Katie Forbes Married In Las Vegas

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has tied the knot with Katie Forbes. RVD and Forbes were married on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The happy couple were engaged this past February after being together for a few years. Former WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlet Bordeaux were among...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Peter Andre defends himself after recent accusations ahead of ex Katie Price’s 'fourth wedding'

Peter Andre has broken his silence and appeared to defend himself after his ex-wife Katie Price accused him of "making money" from her. The 48-year-old took to his Instagram Stories on Friday night to share a simple message that appeared to be a response to recent reports that he had sent Katie legal papers over concerns for their children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, should she marry her fiancé Carl Woods in Las Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Katie Price escorted off Vegas flight after failing to wear mask, says fellow passenger

Ex-model Katie Price was escorted off a plane bound for Las Vegas before take off after allegedly failing to wear a mask, according to a fellow passenger.“@KatiePrice Just got thrown off our flight from New York to Las Vegas with her boyfriend!! So annoying and embarrassing. Wear your bloody mask was it worth it,” tweeted Joanna Pickering from Stockport on Tuesday evening, tagging the reality star in her post.When asked for more detail by a fellow Twitter user, Pickering added: “Apparently she was asked four times to put mask on and she refused when warned she would be taken off...
CELEBRITIES
news3lv.com

'Laugh After Dark' brings Amazon's hit show to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Laugh After Dark" started in a living room and is now Amazon's award-winning stand-up comedy TV show. Its live production is also right at Notoriety in downtown Las Vegas. Comedian and host Charlie Wilson and executive producer and director Kelsey Borlan Lee joined us to talk...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Reveals The Fitness Routine She’s Following To Gear Up For Las Vegas Residency

The ‘Dark Horse’ popstar opened up about her workout regiment and her morning rituals, as she gets ready to take the stage in Las Vegas. You can’t knock the hustle! Katy Perry divulged all the details of her typical workout routine, while she prepares for her “Play” residency in Las Vegas, in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal on Monday November 22. The 37-year-old singer admitted that she tends to arrive late for her meetings with her personal trainer, and she has a pretty set ritual with her daughter Daisy, 1, and fiancé Orlando Bloom, 44, to kick off her days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

265K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy