Shipley soars into end zone for first TD of game

Clemson scored the first touchdown of Saturday’s game against No. 10 Wake Forest at Death Valley to take a 10-0 lead at the 6:41 mark of the first quarter.

Following B.T. Potter’s 50-yard field goal that capped the Tigers’ first possession, they punched it into the end zone on their second drive when freshman running back Will Shipley soared over bodies at the line of scrimmage on a fourth-and-goal run from the 1-yard line for a touchdown.

The score was set up earlier in the possession by a spectacular play from D.J. Uiagalelei, who evaded a couple of potential sacks in the backfield before hooking up with his old high school teammate at California’s St. John Bosco, Beaux Collins, for a 52-yard throw and catch.

It was a nine-play, 77-yard drive for the Tigers that spanned 4:06.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks