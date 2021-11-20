ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruno Fernandes leaps to the defence of under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and says 'EVERYONE' is to blame for Manchester United's humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford

By Abdi Rashid For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes was left frustrated after his side's 4-1 defeat to Watford but he leaped to the defence of under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer is under huge pressure after United suffered their fifth loss in seven at Vicarage Road - a result which has left them seventh and 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

But Fernandes has come to the defence of the Norwegian as he claims 'everyone' is to blame for the loss rather than just individuals.

Bruno Fernandes says everyone is to blame for Manchester United's 4-1 loss to Watford 
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (right) is under huge pressure after United suffered yet another loss 

When asked why the Red Devils haven't reacted to recent losses, Fernandes told beIN Sports: 'We did that but for one half. That is not enough in these kind of games in the Premier League, it's not enough to play for just one half.

'Watford is a good team, they are aggressive, they have quality up-front and if you give them chances you will concede goals.

'The attitude in the second-half was there, in the first-half it was too sloppy from everyone. We don't go on the front foot, we don't tackle, we don't win our duels and against these teams you have to win that.

'You have to keep the same intensity and show why you play for Manchester United.'

Fernandes gestured his frustration when the away supporters booed United at the final whistle

Fernandes added: 'It's everyone's fault. It's not the coach, it's not one player or two, it's everyone. Everyone has to take responsibility, everyone has to do better.'

Once the final whistle went, a chorus of boos began to raise in decibels as Solskjaer stepped forward, provoking an angry Fernandes to gesticulate wildly and wag his finger at the away end.

The Portuguese star then appeared to be signalling to the United fans that their frustration should be directed at the whole team, not just the apologising manager.

