Metabolic health, menopause, and physical activity-a 4-year follow-up study

By Matti HyvÃ¤rinen
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. In women, metabolic health deteriorates after menopause, and the role of physical activity (PA) in mitigating the change is not completely understood. This study investigates the changes in indicators of metabolic health around menopause and evaluates whether PA modulates these changes. Methods....

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Bifidobacterium adolescentis regulates catalase activity and host metabolism and improves healthspan and lifespan in multiple species

To identify candidate bacteria associated with aging, we performed fecal microbiota sequencing in young, middle-aged and older adults, and found lower Bifidobacterium adolescentis abundance in older individuals aged â‰¥60"‰years. Dietary supplementation of B. adolescentis improved osteoporosis and neurodegeneration in a mouse model of premature aging (Tercâˆ’/âˆ’) and increased healthspan and lifespan in Drosophila melanogaster and Caenorhabditis elegans. B. adolescentis supplementation increased the activity of the catalase (CAT) enzyme in skeletal muscle and brain tissue from Tercâˆ’/âˆ’ mice, and suppressed cellular senescence in mouse embryonic fibroblasts. Transgenic deletion of catalase (ctl-2) in C. elegans abolished the effects of B. adolescentis on the lifespan and healthspan. B. adolescentis feeding also led to changes in oxidative stress-associated metabolites in Tercâˆ’/âˆ’ mouse feces. These results suggest a role for B. adolescentis in improving the healthspan and lifespan through the regulation of CAT activity and host metabolism.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Timing of objectively-collected physical activity in relation to body weight and metabolic health in sedentary older people: a cross-sectional and prospective analysis

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Little is known about the impact of timing as opposed to frequency and intensity of daily physical activity on metabolic health. Therefore, we assessed the association between accelerometery-based daily timing of physical activity and measures of metabolic health in sedentary older people. Methods.
WEIGHT LOSS
bostonnews.net

Research finds physical activity needed more as you grow older

Massachusetts [US], November 24 (ANI): Everyone knows that physical activity is very important to have a healthy body. It not only keeps your muscle and joints strong but also fights against certain diseases. However, as we age, we tend to lessen our physical activity and rest more, which, according to...
FITNESS
Nature.com

Pharmacologically controlling protein-protein interactions through epichaperomes for therapeutic vulnerability in cancer

Cancer cell plasticity due to the dynamic architecture of interactome networks provides a vexing outlet for therapy evasion. Here, through chemical biology approaches for systems level exploration of protein connectivity changes applied to pancreatic cancer cell lines, patient biospecimens, and cell- and patient-derived xenografts in mice, we demonstrate interactomes can be re-engineered for vulnerability. By manipulating epichaperomes pharmacologically, we control and anticipate how thousands of proteins interact in real-time within tumours. Further, we can essentially force tumours into interactome hyperconnectivity and maximal protein-protein interaction capacity, a state whereby no rebound pathways can be deployed and where alternative signalling is supressed. This approach therefore primes interactomes to enhance vulnerability and improve treatment efficacy, enabling therapeutics with traditionally poor performance to become highly efficacious. These findings provide proof-of-principle for a paradigm to overcome drug resistance through pharmacologic manipulation of proteome-wide protein-protein interaction networks.
CANCER
Nature.com

COVID-19 assessment in family practice-A clinical decision rule based on self-rated symptoms and contact history

Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 31, ArticleÂ number:Â 46 (2021) Cite this article. The study aimed to evaluate the diagnostic accuracy of contact history and clinical symptoms and to develop decision rules for ruling-in and ruling-out SARS-CoV-2 infection in family practice. We performed a prospective diagnostic study. Consecutive inclusion of patients coming for COVID-PCR testing to 19 general practices. Contact history and self-reported symptoms served as index test. PCR testing of nasopharyngeal swabs served as reference standard. Complete data were available from 1141 patients, 605 (53.0%) female, average age 42.2 years, 182 (16.0%) COVID-PCR positive. Multivariable logistic regression showed highest odds ratios (ORs) for "contact with infected person" (OR 9.22, 95% CI 5.61"“15.41), anosmia/ageusia (8.79, 4.89"“15.95), fever (4.25, 2.56"“7.09), and "sudden disease onset" (2.52, 1.55"“4.14). Patients with "contact with infected person" or "anosmia/ageusia" with or without self-reported "fever" had a high probability of COVID infection up to 84.8%. Negative response to the four items "contact with infected person, anosmia/ageusia, fever, sudden disease onset" showed a negative predictive value (NPV) of 0.98 (95% CI 0.96"“0.99). This was present in 446 (39.1%) patients. NPV of "completely asymptomatic," "no contact," "no risk area" was 1.0 (0.96"“1.0). This was present in 84 (7.4%) patients. To conclude, the combination of four key items allowed exclusion of SARS-CoV-2 infection with high certainty. With the goal of 100% exclusion of SARS-CoV-2 infection to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 to the population level, COVID-PCR testing could be saved only for patients with negative response in all items. The decision rule might also help for ruling-in SARS-CoV-2 infection in terms of rapid assessment of infection risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The outcomes of acute myocardial infarction patients comorbidity with hypertension and hyperhomocysteinemia

This study investigated the outcomes and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) incurred by acute myocardial infarction (AMI) patients comorbiding with hypertension and hyperhomocysteinemia (HHcy) during hospitalization and 1-year follow-up. 648 consecutive AMI patients were divided into four categories: (1) hypertension with Hcy"‰â‰¥"‰15Â Âµmol/L; (2) hypertension with Hcy"‰<"‰15Â Âµmol/L; (3) no-hypertension with Hcy"‰â‰¥"‰15Â Âµmol/L; (4) no-hypertension with Hcy"‰<"‰15Â Âµmol/L. Information taken from these case files included gender, past medical history, vital signs, laboratory examination, electrocardiogram, coronary angiography, cardiac ultrasound, and medicine treatment. The primary endpoints were duration of coronary care units (CCU) stay, duration of in-hospital stay, and MACEs during follow-up. Our data show that hypertension and HHcy have a synergistic effect in AMI patients, AMI comorbiding with hypertension and HHcy patients had more severe multi-coronary artery disease and more frequent non-culprit coronary lesions complete clogging, had a higher prevalence of pro-brain natriuretic peptide, and significant decreases in the left ventricular ejection fraction. These patients had significant increases in the duration of CCU stay and in-hospital stay, had significant increase in the rate of MACEs, had significant decreases in the survival rate during follow-up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
powerofpositivity.com

Research Reveals Americans Are Less Physically Active Than Ever

A new Harvard study finds that Americans have forgotten the value of being physically active. Compared to 200 years ago, the average American gets about 30 minutes less exercise today. Despite all the technological advancements in workout equipment, perhaps it’s the technology itself driving sedentary lifestyles. Between YouTube workout routines,...
FITNESS
mobihealthnews.com

Study: Digital tools don’t improve physical activity for people with low socioeconomic status

Digital tools like wearables, apps and other technologies that aim to increase physical activity may not be effective for people in low socioeconomic status groups, according to a systematic review of studies published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity. “Digital interventions targeting PA [physical activity] do...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Genetic background in late-onset sensorineural hearing loss patients

Genetic testing for congenital or early-onset hearing loss patients has become a common diagnostic option in many countries. On the other hand, thereÂ are few late-onset hearing loss patients receiving genetic testing, as late-onset hearing loss is believed to be a complex disorder and the diagnostic rate for genetic testing in late-onset patients is lower than that for the congenital cases. To date, the etiology of late-onset hearing loss is largely unknown. In the present study, we recruited 48 unrelated Japanese patients with late-onset bilateral sensorineural hearing loss, and performed genetic analysis of 63 known deafness gene using massively parallel DNA sequencing. As a result, we identified 25 possibly causative variants in 29 patients (60.4%). The present results clearly indicated that various genes are involved in late-onset hearing loss and a significant portion of cases of late-onset hearing loss is due to genetic causes. In addition, we identified two interesting cases for whom we could expand the phenotypic description. One case with a novel MYO7A variant showed a milder phenotype with progressive hearing loss and late-onset retinitis pigmentosa. The other case presented with Stickler syndrome with a mild phenotype caused by a homozygous frameshift COL9A3 variant. In conclusion, comprehensive genetic testing for late-onset hearing loss patients is necessary to obtain accurate diagnosis and to provide more appropriate treatment for these patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Lithium augmentation of ketamine increases insulin signaling and antidepressant-like active stress coping in a rodent model of treatment-resistant depression

Lithium, a mood stabilizer and common adjunctive treatment for refractory depression, shares overlapping mechanisms of action with ketamine and enhances the duration of ketamine's antidepressant actions in rodent models at sub-therapeutic doses. Yet, in a recent clinical trial, lithium co-treatment with ketamine failed to improve antidepressant outcomes in subjects previously shown to respond to ketamine alone. The potential for lithium augmentation to improve antidepressant outcomes in ketamine nonresponders, however, has not been explored. The current study examined the behavioral, molecular and metabolic actions of lithium and ketamine co-treatment in a rodent model of antidepressant resistance. Male Wistar rats were administered adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH; 100"‰Âµg/day, i.p. over 14 days) and subsequently treated with ketamine (10"‰mg/kg; 2 days; n"‰="‰12), lithium (37"‰mg/kg; 2 days; n"‰="‰12), ketamine"‰+"‰lithium (10"‰mg/kg"‰+"‰37"‰mg/kg; 2 days; n"‰="‰12), or vehicle saline (0.9%; n"‰="‰12). Rats were subjected to open field (6"‰min) and forced swim tests (6"‰min). Peripheral blood and brain prefrontal cortical (PFC) tissue was collected one hour following stress exposure. Western blotting was used to determine the effects of treatment on extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK); mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), phospho kinase B (Akt), and glycogen synthase kinase-3ÃŸ (GSK3ÃŸ) protein levels in the infralimbic (IL) and prelimbic (PL) subregions of the PFC. Prefrontal oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification rates (ECAR) were also determined in anterior PFC tissue at rest and following stimulation with brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and tumor necrosis factor Î± (TNFÎ±). Blood plasma levels of mTOR and insulin were determined using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs). Overall, rats receiving ketamine+lithium displayed a robust antidepressant response to the combined treatment as demonstrated through significant reductions in immobility time (p"‰<"‰0.05) and latency to immobility (p"‰<"‰0.01). These animals also had higher expression of plasma mTOR (p"‰<"‰0.01) and insulin (p"‰<"‰0.001). Tissue bioenergetics analyses revealed that combined ketamine+lithium treatment did not significantly alter the respiratory response to BDNF or TNFÎ±. Animals receiving both ketamine and lithium had significantly higher phosphorylation (p)-to-total expression ratios of mTOR (p"‰<"‰0.001) and Akt (p"‰<"‰0.01), and lower ERK in the IL compared to control animals. In contrast, pmTOR/mTOR levels were reduced in the PL of ketamine+lithium treated animals, while pERK/ERK expression levels were elevated. Taken together, these data demonstrate that lithium augmentation of ketamine in antidepressant nonresponsive animals improves antidepressant-like behavioral responses under stress, together with peripheral insulin efflux and region-specific PFC insulin signaling.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Cardio Round-Up: Assessing Dose-Response Between PAD and Physical Activity; and More

VTE Patients have a Risk of Major Bleeding Once Anticoagulants are Discontinued. Currently, the long-term risk of major bleeding after discontinuing anticoagulant therapy for a first unprovoked venous thromboembolism (VTE) is uncertain. A study published in Thrombosis and Haemostasis sought to discern the incidence of major bleeding up to 5 years after discontinuing anticoagulation for a first unprovoked VTE.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Functional convalescent plasma antibodies and pre-infusion titers shape the early severe COVID-19 immune response

Transfer of convalescent plasma (CP) had been proposed early during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic as an accessible therapy, yet trial results worldwide have been mixed, potentially due to the heterogeneous nature of CP. Here we perform deep profiling of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody titer, Fc-receptor binding, and Fc-mediated functional assays in CP units, as well as in plasma from hospitalized COVID-19 patients before and after CP administration. The profiling results show that, although all recipients exhibit expanded SARS-CoV-2-specific humoral immune responses, CP units contain more functional antibodies than recipient plasma. Meanwhile, CP functional profiles influence the evolution of recipient humoral immunity in conjuncture with the recipient's pre-existing SARS-CoV2-specific antibody titers: CP-derived SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid-specific antibody functions are associated with muted humoral immune evolution in patients with high titer anti-spike IgG. Our data thus provide insights into the unexpected impact of CP-derived functional anti-spike and anti-nucleocapsid antibodies on the evolution of SARS-CoV-2-specific response following severe infection.
SCIENCE
marksdailyapple.com

Study: The Link between Body Temperature and Physical Activity

I used to offer extended commentary on new research in a weekly series called “Monday Musings.” I’d cover and summarize a study or two or three, give some commentary, and open it up for questions from the readers. It was a fun and informative way to spend a Monday. Well, with more and more research being published than ever before, and more and more people being interested in health than ever before, I figured I’d resurrect the practice and begin analyzing new research in brief, digestible chunks.
MALIBU, CA
Nature.com

A human fetal liver-derived infant MLL-AF4 acute lymphoblastic leukemia model reveals a distinct fetal gene expression program

Although 90% of children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) are now cured, the prognosis for infant-ALL remains dismal. Infant-ALL is usually caused by a single genetic hit that arises in utero: an MLL/KMT2A gene rearrangement (MLL-r). This is sufficient to induce a uniquely aggressive and treatment-refractory leukemia compared to older children. The reasons for disparate outcomes in patients of different ages with identical driver mutations are unknown. Using the most common MLL-r in infant-ALL, MLL-AF4, as a disease model, we show that fetal-specific gene expression programs are maintained in MLL-AF4 infant-ALL but not in MLL-AF4 childhood-ALL. We use CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing of primary human fetal liver hematopoietic cells to produce a t(4;11)/MLL-AF4 translocation, which replicates the clinical features of infant-ALL and drives infant-ALL-specific and fetal-specific gene expression programs. These data support the hypothesis that fetal-specific gene expression programs cooperate with MLL-AF4 to initiate and maintain the distinct biology of infant-ALL.
CANCER
Nature.com

Differential expression of hypoxia-inducible factors related to the invasiveness of epithelial ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer is the most lethal gynecological cancer, and it is frequently diagnosed at advanced stages, with recurrences after treatments. Treatment failure and resistance are due to hypoxia-inducible factors (HIFs) activated by cancer cells adapt to hypoxia. IGFBP3, which was previously identified as a growth/invasion/metastasis suppressor of ovarian cancer, plays a key role in inhibiting tumor angiogenesis. Although IGFBP3 can effectively downregulate tumor proliferation and vasculogenesis, its effects are only transient. Tumors enter a hypoxic state when they grow large and without blood vessels; then, the tumor cells activate HIFs to regulate cell metabolism, proliferation, and induce vasculogenesis to adapt to hypoxic stress. After IGFBP3 was transiently expressed in highly invasive ovarian cancer cell line and heterotransplant on mice, the xenograft tumors demonstrated a transient growth arrest with de-vascularization, causing tumor cell hypoxia. Tumor re-proliferation was associated with early HIF-1Î± and later HIF-2Î± activations. Both HIF-1Î± and HIF-2Î± were related to IGFBP3 expressions. In the down-expression of IGFBP3 in xenograft tumors and transfectants, HIF-2Î± was the major activated protein. This study suggests that HIF-2Î± presentation is crucial in the switching of epithelial ovarian cancer from dormancy to proliferation states. In highly invasive cells, the cancer hallmarks associated with aggressiveness could be activated to escape from the growth restriction state.
CANCER
Nature.com

Simultaneous Viscum pleurodesis and video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS) bullectomy in patients with primary spontaneous pneumothorax

Although surgery is the gold standard for treatment of primary spontaneous pneumothorax (PSP), recurrence after surgery remains a concern. This study sought to evaluate the efficacy of simultaneous pleurodesis using Viscum album (VA) extract and video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS) bullectomy for the treatment of PSP. From March 2016 to June 2020, 175 patients with PSP underwent bullectomy and intraoperative pleurodesis with VA extract at a single institution. All operations were performed through thoracoscopy by one surgeon. Upon completion of bullectomy, a polyglycolic acid sheet was used to cover the stapler lines, and 40Â mg of VA extract was instilled over the entire chest wall before chest tube placement. The median operating time was 20Â min (interquartile ranges, 15"“30) and the median indwelling time of chest drainage was 2Â days (interquartile ranges, 2"“3). There were no postoperative complications over grade 3. During the median follow-up period of 38Â months (interquartile ranges, 15"“48), no recurrence of pneumothorax was observed. The results of this study demonstrated that simultaneous Viscum pleurodesis and VATS bullectomy provides a feasible and effective treatment option for preventing postoperative pneumothorax in patients with PSP.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Structure of HIV-1 Vpr in complex with the human nucleotide excision repair protein hHR23A

HIV-1 Vpr is a prototypic member of a large family of structurally related lentiviral virulence factors that antagonize variousÂ aspects of innate antiviral immunity. It subverts host cell DNA repair and protein degradation machineries by binding and inhibiting specific post-replication repair enzymes, linking them via the DCAF1 substrate adaptor to the Cullin 4 RING E3 ligase (CRL4DCAF1). HIV-1 Vpr also binds to the multi-domain protein hHR23A, which interacts with the nucleotide excision repair protein XPC and shuttles ubiquitinated proteins to the proteasome. Here, we report the atomic resolution structure of Vpr in complex with the C-terminal half of hHR23A, containing the XPC-binding (XPCB) and ubiquitin-associated (UBA2) domains. The XPCB and UBA2 domains bind to different sides of Vpr's 3-helix-bundle structure, with UBA2 interacting with the Î±2 and Î±3 helices of Vpr, while the XPCB domain contacts the opposite side of Vpr's Î±3 helix. The structure as well as biochemical results reveal that hHR23A and DCAF1 use overlapping binding surfaces on Vpr, even though the two proteins exhibit entirely different three-dimensional structures. Our findings show that Vpr independently targets hHR23A- and DCAF1- dependent pathways and highlight HIV-1 Vpr as a versatile module that interferes with DNA repair and protein degradation pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of a new clinical index to easily assess frailty of elderly patients with multiple myeloma in Asian population

The number of elderly people is rapidly growing, and the proportion of elderly patients with multiple myeloma (MM) continues to increase. This study aimed to develop a frailty assessment tool based on clinical data and to estimate its feasibility in elderly patients with MM. This study analyzed data from 728 elderly transplant-ineligible patients with newly diagnosed MM who were treated between January 2010 and October 2019. Our clinical frailty index included age (<"‰75, and"‰â‰¥"‰75Â years), Charlson comorbidity index (CCI;"‰<"‰3 and"‰â‰¥"‰3), and Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status score (ECOG score; 0, 1"“2, and"‰â‰¥"‰3). Patients were classified as fit, intermediate, or frail if they had a score of 0, 1, or"‰â‰¥"‰2, respectively. The overall survival rates differed significantly according to frailty (fit vs. intermediate: hazard ratio [HR]"‰="‰2.41; 95% confidence interval [CI]"‰="‰1.43"“4.06; P"‰="‰0.001; fit vs. frail: HR"‰="‰4.61; 95% CI"‰="‰2.74"“7.77; P"‰<"‰0.001 and intermediate vs. frail: HR"‰="‰1.91, 95% CI"‰="‰1.49"“2.45, P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The frail had significantly shorter EFS compared with the fit and intermediate group in our frailty index (fit vs. intermediate: HR"‰="‰1.34, 95% CI"‰="‰0.92"“1.96, P"‰="‰0.132; fit vs. frail: HR"‰="‰2.06, 95% CI"‰="‰1.40"“3.02, P"‰<"‰0.001; and intermediate vs. frail: HR"‰="‰1.53, 95% CI"‰="‰1.22"“1.92, P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The new clinical frailty index, which is based on age, CCI, and ECOG PS, can easily assess frailty in elderly patients with MM and can be helpful in predicting survival outcomes in real world clinical setting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

