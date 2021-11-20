ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defining the impact of SARS-COV-2 on delivery of CAR T-cell therapy in Europe: a retrospective survey from the CTIWP of the EBMT

By Sara Ghorashian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its discovery in December 2019, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2/ COVID-19) pandemic has caused a documented 172.99 million confirmed cases and 3.72 million deaths [1]. This has had an unprecedented impact on the delivery of cancer therapy across the globe, warranting all health care providers to reassess...

SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication in human gastric organoids

COVID-19 typically manifests as a respiratory illness, but several clinical reports have described gastrointestinal symptoms. This is particularly true in children in whom gastrointestinal symptoms are frequent and viral shedding outlasts viral clearance from the respiratory system. These observations raise the question of whether the virus can replicate within the stomach. Here we generate gastric organoids from fetal, pediatric, and adult biopsies as in vitro models of SARS-CoV-2 infection. To facilitate infection, we induce reverse polarity in the gastric organoids. We find that the pediatric and late fetal gastric organoids are susceptible to infection with SARS-CoV-2, while viral replication is significantly lower in undifferentiated organoids of early fetal and adult origin. We demonstrate that adult gastric organoids are more susceptible to infection following differentiation. We perform transcriptomic analysis to reveal a moderate innate antiviral response and a lack of differentially expressed genes belonging to the interferon family. Collectively, we show that the virus can efficiently infect the gastric epithelium, suggesting that the stomach might have an active role in fecal-oral SARS-CoV-2 transmission.
SCIENCE
Single blood test to measure T-cell and antibody response to SARS-CoV-2

A test to measure both the T-cell and antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 in a single blood sample has been developed by scientists at Cardiff University. The unique approach can also be used to measure the immune response brought about by vaccination and previous infection. It was developed in collaboration with...
CANCER
Tracking transmission of distinct SARS‑COV‑2 variants from China and Europe to West Africa

At the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, fears emerged that it would overwhelm the weak health systems in many African countries. However, it turned out that Europe and America had much higher incidences and fatality rates compared to Africa. Reasons for this may lie in the relatively young populations, previous viral infections and the warm climate. Nevertheless, SARS-CoV-2 affected all African countries and thus initiatives for a global distribution of vaccines were initiated. The genomes of viral isolates are continuously sequenced in most countries. The DNA sequences can be subjected to phylogenetic analysis to identify the origins of viral variants and to monitor the development and distribution of new variants which may be milder or in the worst case more deadly. Researchers from Heinrich-Heine University Düsseldorf have now unveiled distinct patterns of SARS-CoV-2 variants in a phylogenetic analysis of viral sequences from the West African countries- Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal. Prof. Dr. James Adjaye is the senior author of the study, published in Scientific Reports1. Bioinformatician Wasco Wruck is the first author of the paper.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SARS-CoV-2 transmission across age groups in France and implications for control

The shielding of older individuals has been proposed to limit COVID-19 hospitalizations while relaxing general social distancing in the absence of vaccines. Evaluating such approaches requires a deep understanding of transmission dynamics across ages. Here, we use detailed age-specific case and hospitalization data to model the rebound in the French epidemic in summer 2020, characterize age-specific transmission dynamics and critically evaluate different age-targeted intervention measures in the absence of vaccines. We find that while the rebound started in young adults, it reached individuals aged â‰¥80"‰y.o. after 4 weeks, despite substantial contact reductions, indicating substantial transmission flows across ages. We derive the contribution of each age group to transmission. While shielding older individuals reduces mortality, it is insufficient to allow major relaxations of social distancing. When the epidemic remains manageable (R close to 1), targeting those most contributing to transmission is better than shielding at-risk individuals. Pandemic control requires an effort from all age groups.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vaccines reduce Covid transmission by 40%: WHO

Covid vaccines reduce transmission of the dominant Delta variant by about 40 percent, the WHO said Wednesday, warning that people were falling into a false sense of security concerning jabs. The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said many vaccinated people were wrongly thinking the jab meant they no longer needed to take any other precautions. Fully-immunised people must stick with measures to avoid catching the virus and passing it on, Tedros insisted, spelling out how the more contagious Delta meant the vaccines were not as effective against transmission. "We're concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," Tedros told reporters.
SCIENCE
Network medicine for disease module identification and drug repurposing with the NeDRex platform

Traditional drug discovery faces a severe efficacy crisis. Repurposing of registered drugs provides an alternative with lower costs and faster drug development timelines. However, the data necessary for the identification of disease modules, i.e. pathways and sub-networks describing the mechanisms of complex diseases which contain potential drug targets, are scattered across independent databases. Moreover, existing studies are limited to predictions for specific diseases or non-translational algorithmic approaches. There is an unmet need for adaptable tools allowing biomedical researchers to employ network-based drug repurposing approaches for their individual use cases. We close this gap with NeDRex, an integrative and interactive platform for network-based drug repurposing and disease module discovery. NeDRex integrates ten different data sources covering genes, drugs, drug targets, disease annotations, and their relationships. NeDRex allows for constructing heterogeneous biological networks, mining them for disease modules, prioritizing drugs targeting disease mechanisms, and statistical validation. We demonstrate the utility of NeDRex in five specific use-cases.
SCIENCE
This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD
biospace.com

COVID-19: Dire Predictions from WHO and Good News for Older Patients

Although vaccines and effective therapeutics are powerful tools in preventing and treating COVID-19, we’re not done battling the disease just yet. The World Health Organization and the University of Washington have dire predictions for COVID-19 deaths through spring 2022. For those stories and more, read on. WHO Projects European COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Moderna SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine

Ridgewood NJ, France and Germany joined Finland, Norway, and Sweden in recommending that the Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccine not be used for individuals under the age of 30 due to increased risk of myocarditis in that age group. Denmark has similarly recommended against offering the vaccine to individuals under the age of 18. French authorities recently emphasized, however, that vaccine effectiveness was slightly higher for the Moderna vaccine than for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and the Moderna product should be preferentially utilized for individuals aged 30 years or older. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has authorized the Moderna vaccine for use in individuals aged 12 years and older.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
healio.com

IDSA, ASM outline role of SARS-CoV-2 sequencing in clinical settings

A joint consensus review from the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the American Society for Microbiology outlined the potential role and challenges of SARS-CoV-2 sequencing in clinical care. According to Alexander L. Greninger, MD, PhD, MS, MPhil, assistant director of the clinical virology laboratories at the University of Washington...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 interaction with Siglec-1 mediates trans-infection by dendritic cells

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Antigen-presenting cells (APCs) may be resistant to SARS-CoV-2 infection but still contribute to viral pathogenesis. Lectins such as sialic acid-binding Ig-like lectin 1 (Siglec-1/CD169) mediate the attachment of viruses to APCs. Here, we show that APCs effectively capture SARS-CoV-2 within compartments via recognition of Siglec-1. This receptor interacts with sialylated gangliosides on membranes of SARS-CoV-2 variants, as previously shown for retroviruses or filoviruses [1]. Blockage of Siglec-1 on monocyte-derived dendritic cells (MDDCs) decreased SARS-CoV-2 viral transfer or trans-infection to bystander target cells. However, monocyte-derived macrophages (MDMs) capturing SARS-CoV-2 via Siglec-1 did not transmit infectious particles. The presence of pulmonary APCs co-expressing Siglec-1 and SARS-CoV-2 corroborated these findings in vivo.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic similarity between SAR341402 insulin aspart and Japan-approved NovoRapid in healthy Japanese subjects

This study compared the pharmacokinetic and glucodynamic profiles of biosimilar SAR341402 insulin aspart to Japan-approved insulin aspart (NovoRapid) in healthy Japanese males. In this single-center, randomized, double-blind, single-dose, two-period, crossover study, subjects received 0.3 U/kg of SAR341402 or NovoRapid before undergoing a 10Â h euglycemic clamp procedure. Plasma insulin aspart concentrations and blood glucose levels were measured, and glucose infusion rates (GIRs) were assessed. Primary endpoints were maximum plasma insulin aspart concentration (INS-Cmax), area under the plasma insulin concentration"“time curve to the last quantifiable concentration (INS-AUClast), area under the GIR"“time curve during the clamp (GIR-AUC0"“10Â h), and maximum GIR (GIRmax). Forty subjects were randomized with 39 completing both treatment periods. Pharmacokinetic exposure showed a mean ratio between products of 1.00 (90% confidence interval [CI] 0.94"“1.05) for INS-Cmax and 1.02 (90% CI 1.00"“1.04) for INS-AUClast. Glucodynamic activity showed a mean ratio between products of 1.00 (95% CI 0.93"“1.06) for GIR-AUC0"“10Â h and 1.01 (95% CI 0.95"“1.08) for GIRmax. The 90% CIs for pairwise treatment ratios were within the predefined equivalence range of 0.80"“1.25. Both treatments were well tolerated. We concluded that similar pharmacokinetic exposure and glucodynamic potency were shown for SAR341402 and NovoRapid in healthy Japanese males.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of a new clinical index to easily assess frailty of elderly patients with multiple myeloma in Asian population

The number of elderly people is rapidly growing, and the proportion of elderly patients with multiple myeloma (MM) continues to increase. This study aimed to develop a frailty assessment tool based on clinical data and to estimate its feasibility in elderly patients with MM. This study analyzed data from 728 elderly transplant-ineligible patients with newly diagnosed MM who were treated between January 2010 and October 2019. Our clinical frailty index included age (<"‰75, and"‰â‰¥"‰75Â years), Charlson comorbidity index (CCI;"‰<"‰3 and"‰â‰¥"‰3), and Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status score (ECOG score; 0, 1"“2, and"‰â‰¥"‰3). Patients were classified as fit, intermediate, or frail if they had a score of 0, 1, or"‰â‰¥"‰2, respectively. The overall survival rates differed significantly according to frailty (fit vs. intermediate: hazard ratio [HR]"‰="‰2.41; 95% confidence interval [CI]"‰="‰1.43"“4.06; P"‰="‰0.001; fit vs. frail: HR"‰="‰4.61; 95% CI"‰="‰2.74"“7.77; P"‰<"‰0.001 and intermediate vs. frail: HR"‰="‰1.91, 95% CI"‰="‰1.49"“2.45, P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The frail had significantly shorter EFS compared with the fit and intermediate group in our frailty index (fit vs. intermediate: HR"‰="‰1.34, 95% CI"‰="‰0.92"“1.96, P"‰="‰0.132; fit vs. frail: HR"‰="‰2.06, 95% CI"‰="‰1.40"“3.02, P"‰<"‰0.001; and intermediate vs. frail: HR"‰="‰1.53, 95% CI"‰="‰1.22"“1.92, P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The new clinical frailty index, which is based on age, CCI, and ECOG PS, can easily assess frailty in elderly patients with MM and can be helpful in predicting survival outcomes in real world clinical setting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Functional convalescent plasma antibodies and pre-infusion titers shape the early severe COVID-19 immune response

Transfer of convalescent plasma (CP) had been proposed early during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic as an accessible therapy, yet trial results worldwide have been mixed, potentially due to the heterogeneous nature of CP. Here we perform deep profiling of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody titer, Fc-receptor binding, and Fc-mediated functional assays in CP units, as well as in plasma from hospitalized COVID-19 patients before and after CP administration. The profiling results show that, although all recipients exhibit expanded SARS-CoV-2-specific humoral immune responses, CP units contain more functional antibodies than recipient plasma. Meanwhile, CP functional profiles influence the evolution of recipient humoral immunity in conjuncture with the recipient's pre-existing SARS-CoV2-specific antibody titers: CP-derived SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid-specific antibody functions are associated with muted humoral immune evolution in patients with high titer anti-spike IgG. Our data thus provide insights into the unexpected impact of CP-derived functional anti-spike and anti-nucleocapsid antibodies on the evolution of SARS-CoV-2-specific response following severe infection.
SCIENCE
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

