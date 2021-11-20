ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Exeter deserve recognition for impressive unbeaten run – Matt Taylor

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOB4C_0d2phuLf00

Exeter manager Matt Taylor called for recognition for his players after they made it 20 games unbeaten with a 2-1 win against Carlisle at St James Park.

After Jon Mellish had been shown a straight red card for a poor tackle on Archie Collins, the Grecians’ pressure finally told when a Jonathan Grounds cross evaded everyone and crept in at the far post, despite Sam Nombe claiming he got the final touch.

Jake Caprice made it 2-0 with his first career goal in 321 games, but Exeter made it hard for themselves by conceding when Jordan Gibson turned in Brennan Dickinson’s superb low cross.

Exeter were good value for the win, though, and manager Taylor said his players deserve great credit for extending their record-breaking run.

“We spoke about it a few weeks ago when we broke the record, but to now get to 20 games is an incredible achievement for that group of players,” Taylor said.

“We have also won five games on the bounce, which is almost as good in what is such a competitive league – and you have seen the reasons why it is so difficult here today.

“We weren’t flat, but we weren’t at our best and we struggled to break the opposition down.

“We didn’t quite create enough and their goalkeeper or centre-halves weren’t under pressure for a certain period and I thought the sending-off had a big influence on the game in terms of the way they set up second half.

“We had to be patient to win the game and work the ball and I’m pleased that we were able to make an impact off the bench to win us the game.”

Exeter were headline news this past week for fielding six substitutes in an FA Cup replay with Bradford. Confusion reigned as they had been told by the match officials that was allowed, only for it to later emerge that five was the maximum.

The match has to be replayed, so it was somewhat ironic that it was substitutes Grounds and Caprice that ultimately won the game for Exeter.

“They were and I certainly didn’t put Groundsy and Jake on to score the goals,” Taylor said. “I wanted them to create and give us extra in terms of our game.

“People are contributing. Josh Coley made his first league start and that was a good debut to build on and we have other players that didn’t get on today but are featuring and will feature in the next couple of games.

“People keep on stepping up at important moments, but our team mindset and team principles are where they need to be at the moment.”

It is a different story for Carlisle, though, who slipped back into the League Two relegation zone following an 11th league game without a win, but boss Keith Millen was proud of his team’s display.

“My overriding feeling is that I am very proud of the lads – the effort, commitment, and the fact they didn’t let their heads drop,” Millen said. “When you go down to 10 men it’s always tough and coming to a team that are flying.

“We were very comfortable and the better team before the sending-off but, as the game went on, a little bit more composure in our passing and we would have created more chances.

“I am very proud of the fans, travelling all this way, it is tough for them to see that. But you could see at the end they clapped the lads off. They appreciated the effort we have all put in.

“I told the lads ‘make sure you realise why they have clapped you off, not because you have lost but because you made such an effort’.”

On the red card, Millen added: “I will hold my judgement. What I would say is when you make those decisions, especially in the modern game, you are making the referee make a decision.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Matt Taylor delighted to live up to expectation as Exeter run continues

Exeter manager Matt Taylor was a proud man after creating history with a record-breaking 2-1 victory over spirited Oldham in Sky Bet League Two. Goals from Matt Jay and Jevani Brown made it a new club record of 14 league games undefeated for Taylor’s side, who are also 18 unbeaten in all competitions – a record extended following this win.
SPORTS
newschain

Matt Jay hungry for more with high-flying Exeter

Exeter captain Matt Jay believes the club’s unbeaten run shows the progress being made at St James Park and insisted everyone is determined to keep going. Liverpool’s defeat at West Ham on Sunday saw their 25-match streak without a defeat end, which means the Grecians now boast the best record across teams in England’s top four divisions.
SPORTS
1075thefan.com

Matt Taylor gives final keys ahead of Colts-Jaguars

We’re less than 72 hours from the Colts’ first game in over a week as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. As has been the case for the last few weeks, the Colts find themselves in another must win scenario if they want to keep playoff hopes alive.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Mellish
Person
Josh Coley
Person
Sam Nombe
Person
Archie Collins
Person
Keith Millen
Person
Jordan Gibson
Person
Jake Caprice
newschain

Matt Taylor could call on Sam Stubbs for Exeter’s FA Cup replay

Sam Stubbs could be in contention to feature in Exeter’s FA Cup first round replay against Bradford on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old central defender made his debut for the Grecians in their Papa John’s Trophy victory over Bristol Rovers last week after recovering from a knee injury and may have a part to play in another cup tie against the Bantams.
SOCCER
newschain

Exeter stretch record unbeaten run with win over Oldham

Exeter extended their club record run of unbeaten games – and made it a 14th without loss in League Two – with a 2-1 win over Oldham at St James Park. It is now 18 undefeated in all competitions for Matt Taylor’s exciting side after goals by Matt Jay and Jevani Brown condemned the Latics to a sixth successive match without victory.
SOCCER
newschain

Ryan Lowe not panicking after Charlton end Plymouth’s unbeaten run

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe remained calm as a 2-0 win for Charlton inflicted a first defeat in 16 games for his side. Victory for the south London outfit at the Valley made it an unhappy afternoon for the league leaders, who still remain top – but have played one more game than second placed Rotherham.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exeter#Grecians
gwinnettprepsports.com

Norcross defense on impressive run heading into Round 1

Record: 5-5 Last week: Lost to Milton 42-14 Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA) Norcross saw a six-game winning streak end last Friday despite not allowing a touchdown to Archer in a football game that decided the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship. Now it refocuses for the Class AAAAAAA first round and a matchup with Cherokee.
NORCROSS, GA
Derrick

Palace extends unbeaten run in 3-3 draw at Burnley

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Christian Benteke scored twice and Crystal Palace extended its unbeaten streak to seven games in the Premier League in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Burnley on Saturday. Burnley's Maxwel Cornet blasted a volley into the roof of the net to tie the game for good shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Yeovil end Bromley’s unbeaten run

Bromley lost for the first time in 12 National League games as Yeovil grabbed a 2-1 win at Hayes Lane. The visitors opened the scoring after 18 minutes through Tom Knowles. Sonny Blu Lo-Everton took advantage of a Bromley mistake and found Knowles, who slammed his effort into the bottom corner.
SPORTS
newschain

Colchester hit form to end Exeter’s unbeaten run

Colchester stunned Exeter with a fine 3-1 victory to end the visitors’ 15-match unbeaten league run. Colchester took a 12th-minute lead when Sylvester Jasper controlled before planting a low shot past Cameron Dawson and into the net, after being picked out by Luke Hannant on the edge of the area.
SOCCER
Reading Eagle

Exeter-Gov. Mifflin showdown features 2 prolific running backs

Gov. Mifflin’s Nick Singleton and Exeter’s Eric Nangle turned in two of the most prolific offensive games in District 3 football playoff history. On Friday night, Berks County’s two leading rushers will go head-to-head when Exeter visits Gov. Mifflin in the District 3 Class 5A championship game. Top-seeded and defending...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
newschain

Keane Lewis-Potter’s strike enough for Hull to sink Cardiff

Keane Lewis-Potter’s fifth goal of the season earned Hull an important 1-0 win at fellow Championship strugglers Cardiff. Both teams are at the wrong end of the table and although Cardiff have seemed revived under new manager Steve Morison, the Bluebirds struggled on home turf. They conceded a poor first-half...
SPORTS
newschain

Cardiff boss Steve Morison: We need the fans to be right behind us

Steve Morison called on Cardiff supporters to get behind his team after they were booed off at both half-time and the end of their 1-0 defeat to Hull. The Tigers struck the game’s only goal when George Honeyman swung in a corner from the left and Ryan Longman flicked on for Keane Lewis-Potter to score in the six-yard box.
SOCCER
newschain

Scott Parker admits Bournemouth were holding on for their point at Millwall

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker was happy to take a point away from Millwall despite the 1-1 draw preventing his side going back top of the Championship. Dominic Solanke’s goal late in the first half gave the Cherries the lead and appeared to be sending them back above Fulham, but former Cherries striker Benik Afobe’s well-taken goal midway through the second half levelled the scores.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Rain ensures England’s Ashes warm-up match abandoned

Play was abandoned on the third day of England’s warm-up match against England Lions in Brisbane due to rain. England were due to resume on 98 without loss with Haseeb Hameed (53) and Rory Burns (39) at the crease. Tuesday’s opening day was cut short in the second session at...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy