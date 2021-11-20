Exeter deserve recognition for impressive unbeaten run – Matt Taylor

Exeter manager Matt Taylor called for recognition for his players after they made it 20 games unbeaten with a 2-1 win against Carlisle at St James Park.

After Jon Mellish had been shown a straight red card for a poor tackle on Archie Collins, the Grecians’ pressure finally told when a Jonathan Grounds cross evaded everyone and crept in at the far post, despite Sam Nombe claiming he got the final touch.

Jake Caprice made it 2-0 with his first career goal in 321 games, but Exeter made it hard for themselves by conceding when Jordan Gibson turned in Brennan Dickinson’s superb low cross.

Exeter were good value for the win, though, and manager Taylor said his players deserve great credit for extending their record-breaking run.

“We spoke about it a few weeks ago when we broke the record, but to now get to 20 games is an incredible achievement for that group of players,” Taylor said.

“We have also won five games on the bounce, which is almost as good in what is such a competitive league – and you have seen the reasons why it is so difficult here today.

“We weren’t flat, but we weren’t at our best and we struggled to break the opposition down.

“We didn’t quite create enough and their goalkeeper or centre-halves weren’t under pressure for a certain period and I thought the sending-off had a big influence on the game in terms of the way they set up second half.

“We had to be patient to win the game and work the ball and I’m pleased that we were able to make an impact off the bench to win us the game.”

Exeter were headline news this past week for fielding six substitutes in an FA Cup replay with Bradford. Confusion reigned as they had been told by the match officials that was allowed, only for it to later emerge that five was the maximum.

The match has to be replayed, so it was somewhat ironic that it was substitutes Grounds and Caprice that ultimately won the game for Exeter.

“They were and I certainly didn’t put Groundsy and Jake on to score the goals,” Taylor said. “I wanted them to create and give us extra in terms of our game.

“People are contributing. Josh Coley made his first league start and that was a good debut to build on and we have other players that didn’t get on today but are featuring and will feature in the next couple of games.

“People keep on stepping up at important moments, but our team mindset and team principles are where they need to be at the moment.”

It is a different story for Carlisle, though, who slipped back into the League Two relegation zone following an 11th league game without a win, but boss Keith Millen was proud of his team’s display.

“My overriding feeling is that I am very proud of the lads – the effort, commitment, and the fact they didn’t let their heads drop,” Millen said. “When you go down to 10 men it’s always tough and coming to a team that are flying.

“We were very comfortable and the better team before the sending-off but, as the game went on, a little bit more composure in our passing and we would have created more chances.

“I am very proud of the fans, travelling all this way, it is tough for them to see that. But you could see at the end they clapped the lads off. They appreciated the effort we have all put in.

“I told the lads ‘make sure you realise why they have clapped you off, not because you have lost but because you made such an effort’.”

On the red card, Millen added: “I will hold my judgement. What I would say is when you make those decisions, especially in the modern game, you are making the referee make a decision.”

