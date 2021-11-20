ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2009 Stimulus Bill Offers Caution For Rail Projects

Post-Journal
 5 days ago

Billions of dollars of federal grants for rail projects will be unlocked now that President Joe Biden has signed the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was recently passed by Congress. New transit and intercity rail lines could, in theory, improve mobility and greenhouse gas emissions by luring passengers away from their personal...

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

Nevada Current

Maryland Pkwy, cleaner RTC fleet among projects in line for infrastructure act funding

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Poor road conditions caused by potholes or cracked and uneven roads, often worsened because of a lack of investment in infrastructure, are more than just a minor inconvenience, said U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen. Among the many consequences, transit-related problems have costly effects on people and result in higher commute times, which are worse for communities […] The post Maryland Pkwy, cleaner RTC fleet among projects in line for infrastructure act funding appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
thejaxsonmag.com

5 infrastructure bill projects Jax should pursue

A flooded street reveals some of Jacksonville’s infrastructure needs. President Joe Biden finally signed his hard-fought $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on Monday, November 15. As a result, approximately $19 billion in federal investment is headed to Florida. That tally includes $13.1 billion for roads and $245 million for bridges over the next five years, with a focus on mitigating climate change, resilience, bike and pedestrian infrastructure and equity. Another $2.6 billion is earmarked for the state’s public transit needs, and at least $100 million will go to improving the broadband network and extending it to underserved areas and families. Florida will also be able to apply for additional funding for bridges and major projects that spark economic growth. According to Biden, the bill is “a once-in-a-generation investment that’s going to create millions of jobs modernizing our infrastructure, our roads, our bridges, our broadband, a whole range of things – to turn the climate crisis into an opportunity.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WKRC

Stimulus Update: House passes bill extending payments into 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC/WBFF) — One of the most popular features of the American Rescue Plan was the stimulus money it sent directly to the American people. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, delivered $1,400 payments to most Americans. It also expanded the federal Child Tax Credit program and delivered the first half of the expanded credit to families in the form of monthly payments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Contra Costa Herald

Federal Infrastructure bill brings major investment to California Rail Network

Funding package supports several capital projects for ACE Rail and Amtrak San Joaquins which serves Antioch, Martinez and Richmond stations; provides up to $102 billion in total spending for passenger railroad infrastructure including $28.5 billion for Amtrak. The San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission and San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority are...
MARTINEZ, CA
KXRO.com

US-12 Highway-Rail Separation Project in Aberdeen awarded over $2 million

Washington D.C. – U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell announced that a total of $60 million in federal grants has been awarded to four critical Washington state transportation infrastructure projects including one locally. The awards were made through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant...
WASHINGTON STATE
Payson Roundup

Infrastructure bill will fund long list of Arizona projects

President Joe Biden recently signed a massive, $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that will provide funding for billions of dollars worth of Arizona projects, including roads, bridges, broadband, water development, water rights settlement, forest management money and responses to the ongoing drought. The bill passed the Senate on a broad, bipartisan...
ARIZONA STATE
KELOLAND TV

S.D. road, rail projects win federal grants

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Friday that federal grants will help advance two South Dakota projects. The state Department of Transportation is getting $22 million to help the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern Railroad replace some 88 miles of track west of Fort Pierre with new 136-pound continuous welded rail. The Legislature also provided $20 million.
FORT PIERRE, SD
roselawgroupreporter.com

Infrastructure bill could make Phoenix-to-Tucson passenger rail possible

PHOENIX — The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona helped negotiate could help pay for a passenger rail service that would connect Phoenix and Tucson, making it easier to travel back and forth. Amtrak in July released an expansion proposal detailing a passenger rail service...
PHOENIX, AZ
WAND TV

$13.5M announced for Springfield Rail Improvement Project

WASHINGTON (WAND) - Springfield has been awarded $13.5 million in federal money for the Springfield Rail Improvement Project, lawmakers representing Illinois announced. U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said this funding will "alleviate rail congestion and improve safety." Money will support new underpasses at Madison and Jefferson streets along the new Transportation Center.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Dayton Daily News

Infrastructure bill makes Ohio rail line possible, but questions remain

Local leaders are optimistic about a proposed rail service project that would connect Springfield and Dayton to some of Ohio’s largest cities following news that potential funding could be available. “Any infrastructure that helps to connect our community population to the rest of the nation and the world is a...
OHIO STATE
Daily Local News

Infrastructure bill’s passage raises hopes for passenger rail’s return

Local leaders are increasingly hopeful that the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill by Congress represents a giant step forward toward returning passenger rail service along the Route 422 corridor, from Reading to Philadelphia. “I was elated,” said Chester County commissioners Chairwoman Marian Moskowitz of the bill’s passage. “I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
bizneworleans.com

Southern Rail Commission Celebrates $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

BATON ROUGE — The Southern Rail Commission — an advocate for comprehensive rail transit in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama — said the recently passed federal infrastructure bill will lead to new development opportunities for passenger rail throughout the nation including expanded service in the Gulf South. The SRC said the bill will bring critical upgrades to railways and passenger rail connections, and economic development opportunities.
TRAFFIC
