Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea didn't mince words after defeat at Watford. United lost 4-1, with captain Harry Maguire being sent off. De Gea later said: "There's not much to say - it was embarrassing to see Man United play like we did today. It's not acceptable - the way we were playing and doing things. It's easy to blame the manager or the staff but sometimes it's the players. We need to show much more than we are doing.

