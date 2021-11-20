ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Apparently The Scorpion King is Getting a Reboot

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are still a few people out there that might have something to say about the original Scorpion King that came out in 2002, but for the most part, a lot of people appear to think that it was a great movie and that it was worth making a few straight...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
Esquire

Keanu Reeves Shares His List of the Movies Everyone Should Watch

Keanu Reeves is, both famously and undeniably, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Or anywhere. No favor is too small for Neo. Just peep Esquire US's winter cover story (on which he stars), where, during a conversation in Paris, Reeves went through a scroll-hunt on his phone, sifting through years of texts in search of something important: a list.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Variety

Ridley Scott Blames Millennials for ‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Failure

Ridley Scott doesn’t have “one regret” about his direction or Disney’s promotion of his 2021 historical drama “The Last Duel” — the box office failure is the fault of young people and their cellphones, he says. The director, known for commercially and critically successful films such as “Alien,” “Thelma & Louise” and “The Martian,” appeared on comedian Marc Maron’s podcast “WTF” on Monday. Among the topics discussed was “The Last Duel,” the film Scott directed from a screenplay by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon based on Eric Jager’s book of the same name, which only made $27 million worldwide...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinemark Puts Theater Chain Rivals on Notice: Why Not Carry Netflix Films?

Netflix no longer is public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of at least one mega-theater circuit — Cinemark. On Nov. 12, without revealing actual numbers, the exhibitor gushed in a press release that Red Notice is the most successful Netflix title it has carried. Before the pandemic, Cinemark, like major theater chain rivals AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas, largely snubbed Netflix titles since the streamer wouldn’t abide by a 90-day theatrical window. That meant Netflix had to rely on a patchwork of 150 to 300 indie cinemas to play its films and prove to talent that it cares about the...
NFL
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Death of Me

When one takes the time to look around they might find that there are a lot of movies that are created that tend to fly under the radar, and while not all of them are that great, some of them might deserve at least a first look to determine if they’re worth talking about. Death of Me isn’t what you might call a seriously impressive movie but it does have the kind of story that could be developed into something great if it were given a bigger budget. It’s fair to say that releasing this movie in 2020 didn’t do it any favors since the whole idea behind vacationing and getting stuck in a faraway land didn’t really appeal to a lot of people last year, especially with the pandemic on and more than a few people willing to verbally eviscerate anyone that dared to talk about their vacation plans. But the upside when talking about this movie is that it did start out in a very convincing manner and had a chance to develop into something that might have been, by the end, insanely horrifying. But somehow the movie kind of fizzles and flares out before it ever gets to the end.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Scorpion
CinemaBlend

Friday Night Lights Is Apparently Being Rebooted For TV After The Movie Reboot

Clear eyes, full hearts, new show? A rebooted Friday Night Lights film has been in the works for years, and now it seems that more than just a movie is on the way. The beloved football drama series Friday Night Lights that originally aired on NBC is getting a reboot as well. But unlike the original, this one will actually follow its movie counterpart.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

No, Daredevil isn’t getting an MCU reboot

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Daredevil isn’t getting a Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot. It was reported by a number of outlets that X-Men movie scribe David Hayter had told fans at London MCM Comic-Con that Marvel Studios was working on a new adaptation of the man without fear.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Grosse Pointe Blank?

For a movie that was apparently firing on all cylinders, Grosse Pointe Blank was forgotten awfully quickly over the years since if one were to mention it now to a group of movie buffs they might hear an audible ‘Huh?’ from at least one or two people. To be fair, it is a movie that doesn’t appear to have been meant to move forward after the end credits started rolling, and it’s easy to state that the entire premise was neatly bottled up into one unique tale that was meant for a nice one-off that didn’t need to go any further. But the fact that it was forgotten so quickly kind of makes one think that just about anything that John Cusack stars in is going to get this treatment one way or another given that a lot of his movies, and there are a good number of them, have seen people forget that they were even made over the years. Cusack has definitely starred in a great number of movies that are worth more than just a glance, but there’s still that quality to some of them that makes it hard to remember that he starred in them, to begin with.
MOVIES
film-book.com

UNDER SIEGE: Steven Seagal 1990’s Action Movie Set To Get New Reboot

1990’s Steven Seagal Action Picture Will Get Reboot. 1992’s hit Steven Seagal action picture Under Siege will be getting the reboot treatment as a movie to stream on HBO Max. When the Steven Seagal blockbuster movie, Under Siege, opened in 1992, it did terrific business at the box-office and pleased...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TVOvermind

Please, No More Scream Sequels

There’s always an argument to be had online and this sentiment would likely cause another one that people would willingly jump into since some folks love that Scream is still going and some are of the mind that it should have ended a while ago. Somehow Wes Craven’s creation managed to endure a lot longer than some of us felt that it would as there are rumors that it might keep going after the next movie, though there’s no telling who’s still going to be around and who will become the next victims or killers that will take up the legacy of Ghostface. For such a simple killer there have been enough ideas to keep things going for a while, especially considering that the technology has updated and the ability to find the killer should be a lot easier. But then again, dealing with human beings is rarely easy since the person sitting next to you could be a deranged psycho killer and you’d never know it until the last second when they revealed themselves. Yeah, that’s a little grim, but it would appear to be the route that Scream is going at this point since any further connection to the main characters has to be almost done with.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Underrated Adventure Movies: The 13th Warrior

If there’s one reason why a Michael Crichton story doesn’t always hold up with readers it’s that the author tends to get a little too technical at times and unless a reader is capable of pushing through this type of writing, it might be a little too off-putting. But the adaption of Eaters of the Dead, which turned into The 13th Warrior, became something of a cult classic that many who have seen the movie would agree is a great transition from the book to the screen. The story is fairly simple and carries just enough hint of fantasy without dealing with actual magic or the need for outlandish effects, and as it’s told from the point of view of a man that is not a warrior but becomes one, it’s a little more interesting as we get to watch his swift evolution from court poet to hard-bitten veteran of dark and bloody battles. Antonio Banderas managed to play the part of Ahmad Ibn Fadlan quite well, especially when it came to admitting that he wasn’t a warrior and didn’t understand the ways of the Northmen that he was called to ally with.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Films That Are Making Us Miss Robin Williams Big-time

It must be true when people say that comedians are usually the saddest people. This is further justified in the quote by the late comedian, Robin Williams, who said, “I think the saddest people always try their hardest to make people happy because they know what it’s like to feel absolutely worthless.” It’s a sad dose of reality that still holds true up to this day. Williams is easily one of the greatest comedians of his generation. He has starred in numerous films that really made an impact in his audiences’ lives. He is a master of his craft, and a gentle soul that might have been too good for this harsh world. His untimely demise is still hard to fully accept. It’s a good thing we can always go back to his previous works to appreciate his talent, and have our lives touched by his memorable performances over and over again. Here are five films that are making us miss the famed comedian big-time:
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why After Earth Bombed At The Box Office

Ah, After Earth. Will Smith was looking to make an action vehicle with his son Jaden and this “classic” was born. This 2013 sci-fi “epic” sees the father and son duo land on Earth to find un expected horrors roaming around the planet that they abandoned centuries ago. This M. Night Shyamalan vehicle crash landed on May 31, 2013 and was burned by critics upon release, with the film receiving an abysmal rotten tomatoes score of 11%. More importantly, the film flopped at the box office, making $243.8 million based off of $130 million production budget. The film lost the studio nearly $30 million and Will Smith has gone on record to state that After Earth was his most painful failure of his career. So, what happened? The ingredients for a great film were there; however, After Earth’s failure continued the downfall of M. Night Shyamalan’s career. Let’s dive deeper into the reasoning behind this big box office failure.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Movies Where The Bad Guy Wins

The bad guy isn’t supposed to win, right? It doesn’t matter if they’re human or not, the antagonist is usually supposed to end up losing by the time the story is over. But there are movies that have broken this formula and done just fine with it. To be fair, it still catches people off-guard now and then when it does happen, but it gives a little better representation to real life in a way since it indicates that the heroes aren’t always bound to overcome the antagonist since there are those times when there might be a bad guy that the heroes can’t handle, or there might not be a protagonist in sight that can handle the bad guy. However it happens, any story that lets the bad guy win one is bound to be seen as a bit of an outlier since such movies are heavily outnumbered by those that have a happy ending, in one way or another. Here are ten movies where the bad guy managed to win.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Is Superman’s Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is going from leading man to loyal sidekick in the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets. The animated film voice stars Johnson as Krypto, the pet and sidekick of Superman. When Superman and the Justice League go missing, Krypto enlists the help of a pack of shelter animals to save the day. —Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel. Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also voice star. Jared Stern penned the script for DC League of Super-Pets and is co-directing with Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The film opens May 20, 2022. Just two months later, Johnson will be back on screens with DC’s Black Adam.
MOVIES

