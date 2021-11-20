Two Years Later, Chase Garbers and Cal Try to Make More Magic in the Big Game

“It’s hard to rank ‘em . . . we’ve had some great wins but the win at Stanford a couple years ago was a special moment for everybody," he says. "It had been a long time since the Axe was here at Cal, and to see the players’ faces and then the fans and the alumni, that was a special moment, no doubt.”

Garbers wasn't even cleared to play in the game until Thursday of that week after being in the concussion protocol following a big hit against USC the week before.

But he passed for 285 yards and ran for 72 more, giving the Cardinal fits all day.

"This was Chase Garbers' game," Cardinal coach David Shaw said at the time.

Shaw doubled down on his praise for Garbers this week.

"He's an absolute competitor. Of the guys I respect the most in this conference he's in that small group because he puts his heart on the line every single play."

"It's a big honor for a coach like that to say something towards me," Garbers said.

Garbers is coming back from a medical situation this time, too. He was among 24 players held out of the Bears' most recent game, two weeks ago at Arizona, after testing positive for COVID-19. Cal had last week off.

Garbers talks about his COVID experience in the video below, calling "boring."

Cover photo of Chase Garbers celebrating his winning TD in the 2019 Big Game by Neville E. Guard, USA Today

