Georgia State

Can Georgia win games fueled by its offense?

By College Football Gametime, Garrett Chapman
 4 days ago

A lot has been said about the sheer dominance of the Georgia defense this season. They have absolutely annihilated opponents and held them to an average of 171.2 yards per game below their season averages. They have crushed opponents and held them a college football leading 7.6 points per game (or a mere 76 points in the entire season). It is, without a doubt, the best unit in college football.

But what about the offense?

While a solid unit in its own right, it certainly falls well short of the dominance seen in previous seasons by championship winning offenses. College Football Gametime discussed what it means that the unit hasn't really been tested all too often in 2021.

"I think the best chance for Georgia to stumble is when they go up against somebody that has a defense that can slow down the Georgia offense and give them some problems," says Chris Goforth. "What happens when they face another team with great a defense as well."

While Week 1 is forever ago, it may be more relevant than ever to this conversation. For all of its shortcomings in 2021, Clemson is still a dominant defense and certainly the best defense that Georgia has faced. "The Clemson game is the only game that Georgia has played this year that they needed help from their offense," says Jon Chuckery. "And if Georgia could have scored one offensive touchdown that game would have looked like a blowout."

Sure, this is a different team than the one that lined up against the Tigers. There's a different starting quarterback, healthier wide receivers, and a further established offensive line. There's no telling what would happen if the two lined up again, but the point stands that its the only real barometer that we have to judge this offense against a truly elite defense.

This also serves as a testament to just how dominant this defense truly is. They have, time and again, been enough to pick up the offense when it's figuring itself out. It did in Charlotte with the Pick-6, it handled Florida nearly by itself in the final two minutes of the first half, and its manhandled opponents enough to give its offense try after try to get things right.

The question of the year looms large: it's not who the defense is, it's who is this offense? We've seen them remain committed to running the football and they're averaging nearly 200 yards per contest, but they have remained only above average at throwing the ball coming in around 237 yard per game. Sure, they haven't been put in that situation. But what if they do?

"We've talked about this all year, you have to score points! These games are not 13-7 in the playoff." Says Jon, "You have be able to put up 40-45 points."

Can Georgia's offense do that?

On3.com

Dan Wetzel reveals Lane Kiffin is top candidate for new coaching job

During Yahoo Sports’ College Football Enquirer show, Dan Wetzel revealed that Lane Kiffin has been named the top candidate for one school’s coaching job. Wetzel said that former Miami booster Nevin Shapiro claimed Lane Kiffin was the Hurricanes top candidate to replace Manny Diaz. Lane Kiffin’s new job?. As Wetzel...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
#American Football#College Football Gametime#Clemson#Tigers
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

How Miami’s Rhett Lashlee rumors could help the Noles

Miami’s offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee seems to have options that could cause more headaches for the Miami Hurricanes. Head coach Manny Diaz has been on the hot seat all season after failing to meet expectations(albeit unrealistic ones). Miami began the season with a blowout loss to Alabama, as expected, and didn’t win a game against a Power 5 opponent until a one-point win over NC State in week seven.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Former LSU DB Elias Ricks has four schools standing out

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Middletown grad Whitehead leads Delaware's 13 All-CAA picks

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Artis Hemmingway. Three University of Delaware football players received first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors and 10 others were honored by the league Tuesday. Safety Kedrick Whitehead, the Middletown High graduate, offensive tackle David Kroll and punter Tyler Pastula were first-team choices. ...
DELAWARE STATE
All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

