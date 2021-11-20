ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armored Truck Malfunctions, Spews Cash Across San Diego Freeway

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Vpcv_0d2phFbE00

Some people have the most incredible luck I’ve ever seen… like, where am I when all the cool shit happens?

According to Daily Mail, an armored truck had a bit of a malfunction, and started spewing money all over the streets of San Diego, California.

Now, the FBI and California Highway Patrol are on a manhunt for the people who ran off with the money.

The unusual occurrence happened on Monday, as people hopped out of their car to grab the money on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near Carlsbad, California.

The truck was heading towards the Federal Reserve to make a deposit, when the back doors swung open on the way around 10 AM.

The FBI and CHP have already arrested two people who got locked out of their car during the whole mess (LOL). Imagine driving into a pile of money and then locking yourself out of your car trying to steal it… talk a about the ultimate reversal of fortunes.

It’s unknown how much money was missing.

Demi Bagby, a fitness guru from San Diego, was identified as one of the people who ran off with the cash after a video was posted on her Instagram.

Bagby said on the post:

“This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen, someone dropped money all over the freeway and San Diego has shut down, literally it has shut down. Look at the freeway right now, oh my gosh.

Literally everyone stopped on the freeway to get money off the freeway. This is insane.”

Needless to say, the police won’t have any trouble finding her…

The video also showed others with huge stacks of cash, and another driver even covered up their license plate.

Another driver, Travis Fisher, told Fox 5 that he thought there had been an accident:

“I see all these things floating around and I realize it’s just money. It was pretty crazy. Just everywhere, there was a sea of bills, everywhere.”

I guess the police will be making some arrests, but you already know some people will be running away with a little bit of free cash.

Comments / 2

 

