Following the big finale Wednesday on Hulu, can you crossing your fingers for a Dopesick season 2 — or at least some other follow-up? As you imagine, there are a few different things to talk through here! So where do we begin? We suppose that we should go ahead and pass the bad news along: There are no plans for a Dopesick season 2 — or at least that’s the case at the moment. The show was billed from the start as a limited series, meaning that no one involved came into the show thinking that there would be more. It’s not needed in a way, given that the whole point here was to focus on a very specific series of events that unfolded at the advent of the opioid crisis.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO