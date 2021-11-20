ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Soho House’s New Stores Let You Recreate the Club’s Signature Look at Home

By Janice O'Leary
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264PKV_0d2phCx300

Soho House got into the online retail business back in 2016 with a three-month beta test, selling collections of coveted furnishings to members only. “Members were always asking Nick where we got things” for the houses, says Aalish Yorke-Long, managing director for Soho House Retail. Recognizing an opportunity for brand expansion when he saw one, founder and CEO Nick Jones decided it was time to start producing some items in-house.

Now Jones and Yorke-Long are translating that digital store to brick-and-mortar ones, beginning with the debut of a London flagship this past September and, in November, an outpost in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, not far from the Soho House there. The aesthetic of each Soho Home Studio takes cues from the architecture of its building, be that classic or industrial, as in the New York space. The furnishings are “always contemporary in shape and always comfortable,” says Yorke-Long. And the spaces, much like the houses themselves, regardless of location, “are always textural and layered. There’s never just one rug; it’s always a pile.”

The New York store occupies 4,000 square feet and looks like the interior of a Soho House with seating arranged for conversation. Brooklyn’s Future Flowers sells fresh stems and advises on arrangements. At in-store events in London , a bartender mixes cocktails at the marble bar, so you can sample not only a drink but also the glassware it comes in, handblown in Slovenia and available for purchase. “We want to bring the theater of Soho House into people’s homes,” says Yorke-Long. The stores will also serve as showcases for member creatives from around the world to display their own brands. Inside the London store, for instance, Nigerian artist Tejumola Butler Adenuga handmade his lamps that are on offer there.

Each store will host interactive workshops and events, such as wreath making. Expect to find furnishings that already populate various Soho Houses or collections inspired by them, such as the Marena cabinet (from the Barcelona location ) and the Garrett armchairs as well as whole bedroom kits, from frame and mattress to linens and pillows.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Lavish Lake Como Villa from ‘House of Gucci’ Is Coming to Airbnb—for One Lucky Guest

“House of Gucci” hits theaters today, and if you want to live like Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci (played by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, respectively), you’re in luck: One of the family homes featured in the film is now available for an overnight stay via Airbnb for $1,125—but only for one lucky booker. The grand Lake Como residence stars as Aldo Gucci’s home in the film. Gucci was the chairman of the fashion house from 1953 to 1986; he was the eldest son of founder Guccio Gucci. A wide shot of the home’s facade appears within the first 15 seconds...
MOVIES
Robb Report

15 Coffee Table Books That Will Make Anyone’s Living Room Look Better

Despite countless reports of its demise over the decades, the printed book is still alive and kicking. In fact, even in this era of e-readers and audiobooks, a Pew Research Center study found that the vast majority of American readers are still doing it the old fashioned way. And it’s because of this that books remain one of the go-to presents for the people on your gift list. Still, it can be hard to pick the right reading material for your friends and loved ones. Do you get them a first edition of a personal classic? Or perhaps something new from an award...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Robb Report

Inside a New Members-Only Club for Serious Whisky Drinkers

The minds behind The Balvenie and Glenfiddich want to make sure their best customers are taken care of. The family-run company, which owns an array of premium spirits, has launched a new private collections division for VIP its clients. Quietly formed earlier this spring, the new initiative is an attempt by the group to better engage with (and sell directly to) its most discerning customers. The new division will be like an ultra-exclusive wine club, only for high-end Scotch. Just 20 collectors have been invited to become private clients so far, reports Bloomberg News. There’s no fee to join but scarce invitations...
DRINKS
Variety

Soho House Expands with Third Los Angeles Property

Los Angeles is getting another Soho House. The members-only club will open Little House West Hollywood at 8465 Holloway Dr., formerly home to the Palihouse hotel, early next year. The new spot will include 34 bedrooms, a lounge, office spaces and a restaurant. “We’re excited to be able to provide rooms to people visiting West Hollywood. We’ve been asked for years by our guests for a place to stay with us in the area, but we wanted to find the right space,” Soho House CEO Nick Jones tells Variety. “It’s a more intimate house, with a great rooftop, offering views...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
manofmany.com

Take a Look Inside the $15 Million Apartments on the World’s Largest Superyacht

While the super-rich usually enjoy the ocean on private vessels, you can’t blame them for wanting to indulge in the commoner custom of a cruise. However, don’t expect to see any big players during your next holiday on the sea because Somnio recently revealed sketchings for the worlds first “yacht liner”. Offering ultimate exclusivity, potential buyer’s must be first selected and invited before purchasing a property on the luxurious ship.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
perfumerflavorist.com

Zara and Jo Malone Collab on Vibrant Cities Perfume Collection

Jo Malone and Zara collaborated on a perfume collection, Vibrant Cities. The extensive collection features fragrances inspired by fashion-forward cities including London, New York and Madrid. The Vibrant Cities Collection includes:. Fashionably London features notes of bergamot, rose and musk. Energetically New York features notes of cardamom, jasmine and sandalwood.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Retail Business#Brooklyn#Soho House#Soho House Retail#Future Flowers#Nigerian
Sourcing Journal

Soorty’s SpaceD Showroom Gathers Denim Community in NYC

The denim community will soon have a new hub in New York. In December, Pakistani manufacturer Soorty is launching SpaceD, a showroom and creative space that encourages innovation, inspiration and interaction. To kick off this new office space, Soorty is hosting a week-long opening affair, gathering the denim world back in-person. “Like everybody else, we’ve missed being together with our denim friends, the people we share our common passion with,” said Eda Dikmen, marketing and communications manager – Amsterdam at Soorty. “The past year and a half has been hard—so much was lost, so much is learnt. While we can’t say it’s past, it’s an incredible joy to be even preparing for this get-together.” Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.
APPAREL
BoardingArea

London Renaissance Hotel Gets A Major Refresh

One of our favorite hotels in London is the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel. We stayed here in 2019 and used Suite Night Awards to upgrade our room to a junior suite in the Chambers Wing. The best thing about the hotel is that they kept much of the original charm...
WORLD
Robb Report

Sales of Pied-a-Terre Condos Are Surging as International Travel Resumes

It’s not news that during the pandemic many urbanites moved out of Manhattan and other major cities, trading floor-through flats for country estates and suburbia. But as the lights in offices begin to turn on again, the old battle of convenience versus commute is being waged once more. And as international travel resumes, some executives prefer to stay in a space of their own, rather than in a hotel, perceiving it as safer. The solution? A pied-à-terre. According to Centurion Real Estate Partners, some who migrated away from the city are realizing they want to be back in the action—or...
MLS
Robb Report

This $49.5 Million Palm Springs Mansion Has 3 Pools and an Aquarium Tunnel

If you’ve ever wanted to live somewhere that’s part home, part sculpture, well, the time is now. A mansion in California’s Palm Springs area has just hit the market for $49.5 million, and there’s barely a right angle in the residence’s swoopy facade. There’s also an aquarium tunnel with room for a few sharks to roam (so long as they’re not enormous great whites). The home was built for Duane Hagadone, a newspaper publisher and real-estate developer—he’s perhaps best known for founding the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Idaho. He commissioned Guy Dreier, an architect whose résumé included many similarly striking residences,...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Robb Report

Admiral’s Luxurious New 246-Foot Megayacht Aims to Bring Zen to Your Life at Sea

Admiral has gone full Zen with its new flagship. The luxurious 246-foot superyacht, which was launched in Italy on Wednesday, has been christened Kenshō. This Japanese term hails from the Zen school of thought and essentially means “seeing one’s (true) nature.” In other words, the vessel was named after the experience of enlightenment and aims to “create a new quality of living at sea,” according to the new owner. Admiral, which is helmed by the Italian Sea Group, tapped Azure Yacht Design and Archineers Berlin for Kenshō’s exterior. Crafted from steel and aluminum, the four-decker is characterized by sleek lines and a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
97.9 KICK FM

This Sweet Kansas City Mansion Has Underground Scuba Diving Pools

Just when you think you've seen everything a home could possibly offer, there's this. It's an exotic Kansas City area mansion with its own underground scuba diving pools. I saw this elaborate Kansas City mansion on Realtor and also on Pricey Pads Facebook page. The home was built by a guy who was an avid scuba diving enthusiast. He wanted his hobby to be readily available and this is the result. It's a massive home with its own underground scuba diving pools.
REAL ESTATE
ABC30 Fresno

Hotel Surplus Outlet is a bargain shopper's dream

LOS ANGELES -- When luxury hotels remodel, not everything ends up in the junkyard. Many fine pieces of furniture, art, and electronics get a second life at Hotel Surplus Outlet, a massive warehouse that resells them at bargain prices. "We buy and remove hotel furniture for resorts and hotels when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

A Michelin-Starred Korean Restaurant Is Making Its American Debut—Inside an NYC Car Showroom

The chefs at Seoul’s Onjium are not just Michelin-quality artisans, they’re also lauded scholars, certified trainees and instructors of ancient Korean cuisine. And now, for the first time ever, the culinary team is taking their one-star-winning dishes out of the research institute and to the other side of the world, opening a second Onjium in New York’s Meatpacking District. Service begins Friday, Nov. 19. Located inside the new Genesis House, an immersive project from the luxury auto manufacturer to exhibit their cars alongside authentic Korean culture in the US, Onjium will replicate many of the traditional dishes they’re known for, with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Sunreef’s New Custom Sailing Yacht Has a Hotel-Style Master Suite With a Disappearing TV

A custom catamaran should capture the spirit of its owner, and that’s certainly the case with Sunreef’s newest fleet member. Christened Anima, which is Latin for “spirit” or “soul,” the multihull is based on the Polish yard’s acclaimed Sunreef 70 model, but has been tailored specifically to the taste of its discerning new owner. Built in composite, the cat sports a sleek silhouette and clean lines that are synonymous with Sunreef, though it’s inside where things really get interesting. The client, who has previously commissioned cats through Sunreef, opted to include a master suite that feels like checking into a high-end hotel....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WEHOville.com

SoHo House opening new hotel in WeHo

SoHo House, the exclusive club that opened at 9200 Sunset Blvd. in 2010, is expanding with a new hotel. The club currently offers a garden restaurant and other amenities but no hotel rooms as it does in London, New York and Miami. The new hotel will be called Little House...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

At London’s Theatrical Beaverbrook Town House, the Cocktail Bar and Japanese Restaurant Steal the Show

An old 18th-century London haunt isn’t where you might expect to find avant-garde omakase, but that’s exactly what’s on the menu at the newly revamped Beaverbrook Town House in Chelsea. The boutique hotel, which marks the second outpost from the Beaverbrook brand (and its first in London), comprises two stately Georgian townhouses that were originally commissioned by Charles Sloane Cadogan back in the 1800s. Collectively spanning 15,000 square feet, the townhouses were most recently used as apartments before they were combined and treated to a meticulous 12-month restoration. The expansive new Town House, which started welcoming guests in September, offers 14...
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

Robb Report

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy