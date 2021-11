Mickey Guyton is calling on the prayers of her fans amid a dire family emergency. The country star took to her Twitter account in the wake of her son's hospitalization. "I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the ICU. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray," she tweeted. Guyton gave birth back in January and has been riding high all year, making the chilling reveal troubling to say the least.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO