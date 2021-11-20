ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Top 6 Hudson Valley Museums for You to Discover This Winter

By Brandi
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Already thinking about being stuck indoors this winter? Let's think differently! How about we look into great inside activities that you want to make happen when the snow is cold out, you can be inside, cozy warm, and discovering 'Hidden Gems' here in the Hudson Valley?. Great idea? Oh,...

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

 

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Zoo Offers Free Admission and Thanksgiving Day Fun

Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family is great, but there are other activities you can do with your family on Thanksgiving day. And I’m not talking about early Black Friday shopping. Some people like to take a hike, some have a yearly football game. But if you have kids, there is another great option this year. Even if you don’t have kids this is a very cool way to spend Thanksgiving day.
MILLBROOK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Now You Can Get a List of the Best Holiday Lights in the Hudson Valley

What’s your favorite part of the holiday season? The food? The presents? How about the beautiful holiday light displays? It seems as though everybody loves to ride around the neighborhoods and villages in the Hudson Valley looking at the festive holiday lights. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a list that could tell you where to go to see the best lights? Actually, there is.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

One Popular Hudson Valley Business has Payphones at Every Location

If you ever find yourself searching for a payphone in the Hudson Valley, there is one place that you will always find one!. If you're anything like me and like to learn new things every day I think I've stumbled onto something that could be super helpful if you are ever looking for a payphone. If you don't know there are only about 100,000 payphones left in the U.S. Just twenty years ago there were almost 2 million of them today it's close to impossible to find one.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

12 Birthday Deals at Hudson Valley Restaurants

This past weekend was my birthday, as some of you may have heard on my broadcast on Sunday. It feels good to be twenty-four. It’s nice to get this past year behind me because nobody likes you when you’re twenty-three (cue Blink-182). Now, I’m caught in this weird phase where I’m getting too old to say "early twenties," but I don’t want to start saying "mid-twenties." C’est la vie!
RESTAURANTS
Hudson Valley Post

10 Thanksgiving Meal Deals in the Hudson Valley

Thanksgiving is such an incredible time of the year. It kicks off the holiday season for many, bringing friends and family together for food and festivities. Kids are playing out on the lawn, beers are on top of coasters as people are watching the football games, your cousin is blowing up in the other room claiming that someone is cheating in cards, you know how it gets. Of course; however, the main thing that brings everyone together is the food. At my house, we will put on a whole spread of dishes like a shrimp platter, green bean casserole, scalloped tomatoes, stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, and that beautiful Butterball turkey. Last year was my first time cooking the turkey, and I have to say, I did not burn it! No, it turned out well. I love to cook, so it’s great to have that knowledge and ability now. It’s nice now that many of us can open up our homes again to more people after how small many celebrations were last year.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

