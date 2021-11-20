ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves end West Ham's winning run with 1-0 victory in EPL

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOLVERHAMPTON, England -- Raul Jimenez scored the only goal as Wolverhampton ended West Ham's winning run with a 1-0 home victory in the Premier League on Saturday. Jimenez netted his third goal of the season in the 58th minute having been...

