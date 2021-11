An acorn falls to the ground and lays there. Oh, how it bemoans its fate imagining it can go no lower. It has reached the very depths of despair. A squirrel, scavenging for food, found the little acorn and picked it up. The acorn thought to itself, “WHOOPEE", said the acorn. "I am saved! no longer must I lay here in the dirt and dust all covered by leaves. Now I shall be restored to the top of the tree where I belong.”

