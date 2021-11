Falcons get three PK goals from Mizael Harris, two scores by Kevin Serrano-Maldonado.The Class 5A state soccer championship game was less a competition and more a coronation for the La Salle boys team. The Falcons — the top-ranked Class 5A team in state — proved as much on Saturday, Nov. 13, when they routed No. 3 Corvallis 5-0 in the title game at Hillsboro Stadium. "We wanted to win so badly, just one more time," said La Salle senior forward Mizael Harris, who scored three goals — all on penalty kicks — and assisted on another in the championship. "I...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO