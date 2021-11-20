ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rakitic's late goal puts Sevilla top in Spain

By JOSEPH WILSON
BARCELONA, Spain -- Ivan Rakitic's stoppage-time goal lifted Sevilla to the top of the Spanish league on Saturday after fighting back for a 2-2 home draw with AlavÃ©s. AlavÃ©s was poised to get only its second-ever...

