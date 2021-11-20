ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves vs West Ham final score: Raul Jimenez the hero

By Joe Prince-Wright
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolves vs West Ham was a tight, tense clash which Raul Jimenez decided with a fine second half strike. The Mexico star swept home from outside the box as Wolves looked more dangerous throughout and made West Ham pay for slack display. Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen both went...

soccer.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage confident Raul return will be smoother

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is confident they can handle Raul Jimenez's return from international duty with Mexico. Mexico have two matches and Jimenez will return to the UK on Wednesday evening. Lage explained: “Everyone wants to create the balance so the players are available for their club and also for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Raul Jimenez pounces to halt West Ham's four-game league winning run

David Moyes grimaced when asked what was missing here, as West Ham United’s bubble finally burst after a stunning run. “There was quite a bit missing,” the West Ham manager admitted. Wolverhampton Wanderers had given the high-flying east London club a reality check after out-performing them for a deserved win,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Raul strikes as Wolves end West Ham winning run

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal as Wolves ended West Ham's four-game winning run in the Premier League with a deserved victory at Molineux. Jimenez swept Daniel Podence's low cut-back into the corner from the edge of the box to lift Bruno Lage's side up to sixth in the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

West Ham International Roundup: Michail Antonio scores wonder goal

AFRICAN REGION (CAF) Algeria entered the international break in a tight race against Burkina Faso to qualify for the third stage. With only top spot being good enough to progress, both teams entered the week tied on 10 points with Algeria holding a goal differential advantage. On Friday, Algeria won...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Aaron Cresswell
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
David Moyes
The Guardian

Wolves v West Ham: match preview

West Ham, with 12 points from their past five games, have recently beaten Liverpool and could hardly feel better about life. Their co-chairman David Sullilvan clearly wants to keep up that momentum as he reportedly has just spent £100,000 on a private jet to bring Michail Antonio back from international duty with Jamaica. He scored in their World Cup qualifiers in El Salvador and at home against the United States, with his goal against the latter a wonderful long-range strike. A continuation of that form against Wolves would make it money well spent. Bruno Lage’s side are in decent shape too, with three wins in their past five, and they will be hoping to recover quickly from their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace a fortnight ago. Conrad Leach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

New documentary details head injury to Wolves star Raul Jimenez

A new documentary is being launched detailing the horrific head injury that almost ended Raul Jimenez's career and could have killed him. Wolves have produced the 30-minute film, titled Raul Jimenez: Code Red, through their media team and it will be released on BBC iPlayer from tomorrow morning. The star...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Wolves vs West Ham, live! How to watch, TV, odds, prediction

Wolves vs West Ham will be an intriguing clash at Molineux on Saturday (start time 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as two teams who’ve had fine starts to the season collide. Aside from their defeat at Crystal Palace before the international break, Wolves have been in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#League Cup#Europa League#El Tri
101 WIXX

Soccer-Jimenez strike gives Wolves 1-0 win over West Ham

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (Reuters) -Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez netted a fine second-half goal to secure a 1-0 home win over high-flying West Ham Unite after both sides missed chances in an entertaining Premier League clash on Saturday. Jimenez gave visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski no chance with a first-time shot from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wolves v West Ham: Team news

Wolves full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since 16 October after recovering from a calf injury. Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming on in the second half of the defeat by Crystal Palace. West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected...
PREMIER LEAGUE
TechRadar

Wolves vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Unbeaten on the road in 12 matches, David Moyes's high-flying Hammers head to Molineux this afternoon knowing a win could send them joint top of the table. Read on to find out how to watch Wolves vs West Ham online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world this weekend.
NFL
Shropshire Star

Tributes paid to Wolves legend Ron Flowers ahead of West Ham game

Tributes have been paid to Wolves legend Ron Flowers as supporters attended an act of remembrance ahead of the West Ham fixture at Molineux. The special service was held at St Peter's Collegiate Church in the city centre to honour the former England international and Wolves vice president who died on November 12, aged 87.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Wolves boss Lage praises Podence after victory over West Ham

Wolves boss Bruno Lage praised Daniel Podence after victory over West Ham. Podence created the winner for Raul Jimenez on the day. Lage later said: “Daniel is an important player for us, especially in the first games when he came from outside to help us to change the game. "Today...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Adama Traore pushing for spot in the Wolves starting line-up against West Ham

Adama Traore will be pushing for a return to the starting line-up when Wolves resume their Premier League campaign against West Ham at Molineux on Saturday. Full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since October 16 after recovering from a calf injury, although Wanderers boss Bruno Lage has said that Rayan Ait-Nouri is set to keep his place in the side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: Not at our best for Wolves defeat

West Ham boss David Moyes admits they were flat for defeat to Wolves on Saturday. Raúl Jiménez's second half strike was enough to keep the points in the Midlands and end a run for the Hammers which had taken in seven games in all competitions. Moyes said, "It was not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goal and highlights Wolves 1-0 West Ham in Premier League

Wolves were a really brave team, and they knew how to finish their dinner, even though they scored only once, they got the win and are top 10 in the table, West Ham stayed in the top 4 but are in danger of going down. 11:46 AM4 hours ago. Change...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham manager David Moyes, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Probably no complaints. We started the game very well in the first 15 or 20 minutes but didn’t really have our shooting boots on. "I thought Wolves played very well, but they’ve been doing that this season. They’ve...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy