The Queen marks first wedding anniversary without Prince Philip

By CNN
 4 days ago
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

CNN — It is Queen Elizabeth’s first wedding anniversary without her late husband, Prince Philip.

Their wedding that was held at Westminster Abbey attracted worldwide attention. It came just five years before Elizabeth ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI.

The couple enjoyed the longest partnership of any British sovereign. Following Philip’s death, the Queen said her family was “in a period of great sadness,” CNN reported.

“It has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and around the world,” she added.

