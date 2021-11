There may be no better match in contemporary music than the “Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele,” Jake Shimabukuro, and the never-waste-a-note guitarist Billy Strings, one of the “Friends” on Shimabukuro’s new album, Jake & Friends. Their song, “Smokin’ Strings,” opens with a gently unfurling suite of ukulele and guitar notes that slither and weave around each other. Halfway through the tune, just when we think it’s drawing to a close, Strings unspools a briskly propulsive lead run, galloping off as Shimabukuro strums fiercely underneath; it’s off to the races with the two musicians playing off each other in a call and response and challenging each other to match notes in a dizzying, whirling bluegrass dash.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO