The Salem football team didn’t grab the top spot in Region 4D until all was said and done last weekend, but now that the playoffs are here everything runs through Salem. The Spartans defeated Patrick Henry at Salem Stadium last Friday, 37-13, and the points gained by beating a Class 5 team with seven wins was enough to lift them past George Washington of Danville for the top spot in Region 4D. Salem finished with a 9-1 record and a 30.9 rating while GW was close behind at 30.25.

SALEM, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO