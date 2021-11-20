ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Lake Wales man arrested after allegedly beating woman in bloody attack, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vrRO_0d2pejUb00

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lake Wales woman has been hospitalized after being severely beaten at an apartment complex Saturday morning, according to police.

The Lake Wales Police Department said officers were sent to an apartment on West Sessoms Avenue at around 3:25 a.m. after being told about a suicidal man in the area.

Florida woman charged with killing her baby in 1986 cold case

However, when officers arrived, they found a critically injured woman lying unconscious on the apartment’s floor, an LWPD release said.

First responders from the Lake Wales Fire Department and Polk County Emergency Medical Services managed to stabilize the woman and took her to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The LWPD said as officers searched her apartment, they found the place “completely destroyed by violence with blood spattered throughout,” the release said.

Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy arrested at Florida airport after viral attack on ex-girlfriend

Further investigation identified the suspect in the beating as Charles Armstrong Jr., 39, of Lake Wales, according to the department.

Officers got a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest on a charge for aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Lake Wales police said Armstrong had multiple past convictions for aggravated battery, armed robbery, and attempted murder. He was also arrested in February on a charge of throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle.

Police ask those with information on the case to call Detective Russell Klingler at 863-678-4223. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or from any cell phone, dial **TIPS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 20

Jerseygirl
4d ago

okay he have aggravated battery armed robbery attempted murder and he still walking around here...🤦what the hell is the state waiting on first degree murder🤔🤷

Reply
10
denise christian
4d ago

Boy oh boy: what's wrong with these men today, they really don't take much consideration when it comes to women anymore. No Respect for us. So sad. Poor excuse of a price of man. Yes, I said it! A price of a man

Reply(3)
5
Ron Alexander
4d ago

here beyond the tourist facade , crime , drugs , and corruption percolate in it's higher social stratas and crime , drugs , and more violence and despair perpetuate in polks lowest social strata .

Reply(1)
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Blood#Weather#Wfla#Lwpd
WFLA

Investigation underway after hundreds of FedEx packages found ‘thrown off a ravine’

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation involving hundreds of missing packages from FedEx. According to BCSO, deputies located “300-400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine.” At 5 p.m., FedEx officials sent another vehicle to collect the assorted packages from the […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WFLA

Child is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged

An 8-year-old boy became the sixth person to die Tuesday as a result of a man driving his SUV into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, with a criminal complaint alleging that the suspect in the case steered side-to-side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators.
ACCIDENTS
WFLA

WFLA

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy