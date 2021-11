Much as I long for Zoe Williams to be right (Has the nation finally had enough of Tory scandals? 16 November), she may have underestimated the taste for a supposedly unappetising party. That is because the “sleaze” in the headlines is not just an expression of old-fashioned greed. It shares an origin in the ideologically driven, righteous acquisitiveness that is an article of faith for the average Tory voter. It is also a tendency that has for too long been dignified by the myth of meritocracy. Together these have spawned the belief that those with their snouts in the trough have probably earned the right to do so.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO