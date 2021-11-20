Harry Redknapp makes TV history in unfortunate Who Wants To Be A Millionaire blunder

Harry Redknapp made TV history after leaving Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? without winning any money for charity.

The former football manager and I’m a Celebrity winner was on the ITV quiz show on Friday night when the early questions quickly became challenging for the 74-year-old.

The £500 question is where things unravelled, as host Jeremy Clarkson asked Redknapp: “Who has played the Vietnam veteran John Rambo in five action films?”

Mel Gibson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone were the four different options to choose from.

It was an unfortunate question for Redknapp, who told Clarkson: “The last time I went to the cinema was to see Doctor Zhivago with my wife when I was 17.”

Clarkson then warned Redknapp if he answers incorrectly that he will go home with “absolutely nothing” and reminded him that he still had all of his lifelines.

After looking at the answers, Redknapp “was pretty sure” the answer was Bruce Willis. “But I’m not a cinema-goer and I’m not even that great of a film watcher really,” and added that he most watches sport on the telly.

Redknapp then decided to make things easier on himself by using the 50-50 lifeline to remove two random incorrect answers to narrow down the options.

Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone were the two answers remaining on-screen - which leads to Redknapp confidently choosing Bruce Willis as his final answer.

Only it wasn’t the correct answer, it was Sylvester Stallone who played John Rambo.

“That’s the wrong answer,” Clarkson informed Redknapp.

There’s a moment of silence as Clarkson was left completely stunned at the turn of events. “I’m struggling here to find the right words.”

He added that if he had chosen the Ask The Host lifeline where a contestant can ask him if he knows the answer, he would have correctly guessed Sylvester Stallone.

“But the truth of the matter is Harry, you are leaving - I’ve never said this to any contestant who’s ever been on and all the time I’ve been hosting the show for four years - with absolutely nothing at all,” Clarkson said.

To make matters worse, the money won from the show was supposed to go to charity, but this doesn’t mean the charity didn’t get any money as Redknapp himself kindly pledge to donate £5,000 to his chosen charity.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Redknapp’s unfortunate (albeit short) appearance on the show and his pledge to donate money to charity.

Redknapp has made history as the first person to go home with nothing while Jeremy Clarkson has presented, the first celebrity to go home with nothing ever, and the ninth contestant overall in the UK.

Poor Harry!