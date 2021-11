One of Houston’s most beloved arts organizations — founded by a local mail carrier four decades ago — has announced a colorful and vibrant expansion of its headquarters. The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art (OSCVA), known by many locally as the organizer of the popular Art Car Parade and the force behind major art events, the Beer Can House, and more, will expand its services to become a major artistic and cultural destination, the nonprofit announced.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO