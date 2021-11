Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the pressure his players are facing should improve them. United go to Watford on Saturday needing a victory. Solskjaer said: "Of course, we know that with a poor run of form we put ourselves under pressure, that pressure should be a joy, it should make us a better team, make player perform at the best level and it's a game to go into and enjoy.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO