BTS's Jin keeps setting new records with his newly released OST "Yours." Despite being an unprompted release, the song demonstrated great success. One of the most significant achievements of "Yours" is becoming the first Korean solo song to top the Worldwide iTunes Songs Chart for 3 days straight in nearly 10 years. The other solo artist that topped the chart for longer, having a song sung in the Korean language, is PSY with his global hits "Gangam Style" and "Gentlemen" in 2012.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO